Global Vat Dyes Industry Report 2023 Featuring DuPont de Nemours, BASF, Rockwood, Lanxess, Clariant & Arkema Among Others - Expansion of the Fashion Industry is Fueling Market Growth

The "Vat Dyes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Type (Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others), By Application (Wool, Cotton, Fiber, Others), By End-Use Industry, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vat Dyes Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The primary end-user industry that is stimulating market growth is the textile industry. The demand for textiles from developing countries like China, India, and Brazil is fueling the market's expansion.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian textile and apparel industry will grow at a 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, reaching US$ 190 billion by 2025-26. India has a 4% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel. Moreover, an increase in urbanization and a boost in expendable income are key factors driving the end-user industry.



The fashion industry's demand is also fueling the market's expansion. Vat dyes are used to color cotton fibers such as viscose rayon and leather in the fashion industry and cellulosic fiber. The most common dye in the fashion industry is indigo dye which is used for dyeing denim fabrics.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the global apparel industry is worth about USD 1.7 trillion and constitutes around 2 percent of the world's GDP. The EU, the USA, and China hold 54 percent of the market. In addition, they are combined with polyester for dyeing materials like a t-shirt.

However, due to the high alkali concentration required for the dye bath, pure vat is not used on animal fibers. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising manufacturers' research and development (R&D) investments to launch new product variations will fuel market expansion.



The Expansion of the Fashion Industry is Fueling Market Expansion



The factors stimulating the growth of the fashion industry are rising urbanization and a rise in disposable income. Manufacturers are offering products with more color variations and stability, and these dyes are further used to create colorful, delicate, and eye-catching fashion garments. According to the European Commission, globally, around 5 million people were employed in the fashion industry and another 1 million in end-user industries. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market.



New Product Development's

In January 2022, Atul Ltd launched two new products: NOVATIC Classic Dark Green Pdr and NOVATIC Classic Dark Navy Pdr. They are well-suited for institutional wear, leisure wear, and furnishings and provide superior tinctorial strength and durability.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

BASF SE

Clariant International AG

Eckart GmbH

Arkema SA

Rockwood Holdings, Inc.

Royce & Associates, LLC

Lanxess AG

Jagson Colorchem Ltd

Kiri Industries Limited

Report Scope:



Vat Dyes Market, By Type:

Indigo

Thioindigo Dyes

Anthraquinone Derivatives

Carbazole Derivatives

Others

Vat Dyes Market, By Application:

Wool

Cotton

Viscose Fiber

Others

Vat Dyes Market, By End-Use:

Textile

Leather

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others

Vat Dyes Market, By Region:

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

