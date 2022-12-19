U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.25
    +19.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,256.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,408.75
    +64.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.40
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    +0.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1180
    -0.5610 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,774.30
    +51.12 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.66
    -19.82 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.81
    +39.69 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Global Vegan Cookies Market is projected to cross a revenue of US$ 359.23 Mn in 2023 and is set to breach a worth of US$ 773.31 Mn at a CAGR of 8.9% by year 2033-end | Data by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

During the projection period, the demand for vegan cookies in the U.S. is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3 percent. With the vegan food industry in China expected to grow to approximately US$12 billion by 2023, now is a great opportunity for both foreign and domestic businesses to enter the growing demand for vegan cookies in China.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forecasts put the vegan cookies market at US$ 359.23 million in 2023 and at US$ 773.31 million by 2033. Increases in veganism's popularity, and increased interest in vegan baking contribute to the growth of this industry.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Japan are expected to emerge as major manufacturers as a result of the rising demand for vegan cookies at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%.

The growth of vegan restaurants and the availability of vegan options at major fast-food chains are factors that are likely to propel the industry forward. Berlin, the capital of Germany, is home to several vegan eateries, including Lucky Leek, which offers vegan-friendly alternatives to traditional breakfast fare like pancakes and burgers.

Click to get In-depth Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16041

A Look into Hypermarket Segment’s 40.4% Vegan Cookies Market Share

Due to increased competition, more vegan food options have entered the market in recent years. For instance, a Starbucks location in South Korea added vegan focaccia bread to its menu, meeting consumer demand for more plant-based options. As the food industry becomes increasingly competitive, producers innovate new goods and invest in larger distribution networks to meet rising customer demand.

In 2018, Bakels established a new 80,000 square foot distribution centre in Bicester, specifically for the storage of finished goods, to meet the rising demand for these components. Moreover, online retailers are emphasising the addition of numerous vegans-based bread items to harness the soaring need and capitalise on the rising demand, with some even establishing their own self-manufactured such products. British supermarket company Waitrose & Partners, for instance, has dedicated entire aisles to vegan baked goods, creating a vast distribution network.

The demand for vegan cookies is being driven forward by rising consumer demand and rising global health consciousness. Products containing these substances have been shown to lower the chance of developing diabetes, some types of cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Bread's negative health effects have led people to eat less of it recently, which has increased demand for gluten-free, nutritious bread substitutes.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 30% discount

Sales are Being Driven by Progress in Ingredients Production

Since eggs are essential to the structure, texture, and mouthfeel of baked goods, the baking business has a hard time creating satisfying vegan baked goods alternatives. The potential for the baking business to advance is constrained by the difficulty of finding components that could substitute eggs in vegan baked goods.

To be sure, there is still a significant chasm between vegan baked goods and standard bakery items, but advances in vegan baking ingredient manufacture are helping bakeries close the gap. More and more businesses are investing in research and development of vegan baking components that can successfully simulate the look, feel, and flavour of traditional bakery goods.

For instance, stabiliser and emulsifier powerhouse KaTech recently unveiled new bakery concepts designed to solve gaps in the vegan cookies market.

To fulfil the rising demand for healthier vegan bakery items, the company introduced a range of substitute dairy fillings in several versions such as low-fat and reduced sugar. For baked goods, powdered egg replacers are being developed because they can give lightness and volume in addition to the binding medium that eggs traditionally provide.

Vegan cookies producers are also focusing on improving texture and mouthfeel by creating stabilisers. It is anticipated that the increasing number of innovations are expected to help to suit the varied needs of consumers and contribute to the growth of the vegan cookies market.

Ask to Analyst https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16041

Key Takeaways

  • The China vegan cookies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

  • Indian vegan cookies market is likely to have a market share of 4%.

  • Due to the robust increase in demand for bakery items and the developing vegan trend, European consumers are likely to constitute the greatest percentage of the target market for vegan desserts vegan cookies.

  • Since tourists flock to Europe's most popular destinations, Germany, Italy, and France present excellent potential for businesses offering vegan treats in convenient packaged forms.

Competitive Landscape

The development of novel products is a widely observed pattern in the vegan cookies industry. Top players in the vegan cookies industry are constantly developing cutting-edge ways to better meet the needs of their consumers.

In March of 2020, Chloe's Oatmilk Pops, a new range of frozen non-dairy sweets, was released by Chloe's, a firm based in the United States that specialises in vegan culinary components. These new pops are manufactured with clean-label ingredients that are good for the environment in numerous ways. They include no dairy, are entirely plant-based, are Non-GMO Project Verified, and are gluten-free. As of this writing, you can get your hands on one of three distinct varieties of these oat milk pops, which are the first in the industry.

Global bakery company and ingredient supplier JABEX was acquired by US-based Dawn Foods in March 2021. Buying JABEX allows Dawn Foods to expand its worldwide production footprint, gain access to products that complement its own, and bolster its operations and supply chain in Central and Eastern Europe.

The vegan food market is growing exponentially! In this video, I explore some of the opportunities in this market and share some tips on how to capitalize on this trend.

https://youtu.be/sIO-j2mbw1Q

Key Segments

By Cookie Type:

  • Walnut Vegan Cookies

  • Oatmeal Vegan Cookies

  • Peanut Butter Vegan Cookies

  • Chocolate Vegan Cookies

  • Molasses Vegan Cookies

  • Other Cookie Types

By Sales Channel:

  • Offline

  • Modern Trade Stores / Big Box Retailers

  • Traditional Retailers

  • Mom & Pop Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Other Offline Stores

  • Online

  • Company Websites

  • e-Commerce Platforms

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Browse Full Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-cookies-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Lecithin Market Share : North America is expected to remain one of the most lucrative markets in the forecast period, according to FMI accounting for more than 30% of the global market share. 

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Size : Demand for fishmeal and fish oil is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR, boosting the overall consumption to USD 12 Bn over the assessment period, from 2022 to 2032.

Bread Improvers Market Forecast : Demand in the bread improvers market is expected to reach US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass ~US$ 7.9 Bn by 2032. 

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Growth : The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~3.0% to reach the value of USD ~58.6 Bn in 2032.

Calcium Propionate Market Analysis : From 2022-2032, the market is expected to procure US$ 498 Million while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surr

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Aerojet, Moderna, and More

    Tesla shares rise Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne is up slightly after agreeing to be acquired by L3Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion.

  • Is Sea Limited (SE) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The portfolio accelerated by 18.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2022, outperforming the 4.9% return of the S&P 500 and the 7.2% return of the MSCI World index. Try to spare […]

  • Could SNDL Become the Next Tilray Brands?

    When it comes to the (small) world of Canadian cannabis companies that love to dabble in a few different lines of business and in a few different geographies, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) are obvious competitors, but few would say they are equal today, as Tilray is much larger. Is an ascendant SNDL on track in the near future to steal Tilray's crown and become a leading purveyor of regulated goods like cannabis and alcohol?

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I Can't Get Enough of Right Now

    Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and costly. A recent estimate by Cybersecurity Ventures forecasts that the worldwide cost of cyber attacks will reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a more than three-fold increase from 2015. It calls the 15% annual growth rate in cybercrime the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • 10 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best battery stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. As the automobile sector transitions towards electric vehicles, battery demand is increasing. The battery industry will advance due to gigafactory […]

  • Does ExxonMobil's Massive $50 Billion Stock Buyback Make It a Buy?

    Since the start of 2020, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) stock has soared 50%, compared to a 22% gain by the S&P 500, and is up 72% year to date. With Exxon's shares trading just below their all-time high, investors rightly want to know whether now is the time to be spending all this money on its stock . Exxon is enjoying record profits this year.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.