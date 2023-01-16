U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    -0.83 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.40
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4460
    +0.6120 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,797.59
    +77.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.39
    +42.32 (+9.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.06
    +8.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market to ReachUS$ 25.09 Bn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·4 min read
CMI
CMI

Burlingame, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan cosmetics market was valued at US$ 14.85 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vegan Cosmetics Market:

During the forecast period, the growing vegan cosmetics market in emerging economies is expected to drive demand for vegan products in the market. Increasing demand for vegan cosmetics and their various benefits to the skin such as being chemical-free and environmentally friendly will propel the vegan cosmetics market growth.

Due to the wide variety of product type vegan cosmetics has seen essential growth in the global vegan cosmetics market over the forecast period. Cosmetics manufacturing companies are continuously incorporating vegan products in a variety of cosmetics which will help to boost the sales of vegan cosmetics in the coming years.

The increasing number of new startups offering vegan cosmetics products and the expansion of the cosmetic industry will further drive the vegan cosmetic market growth in the upcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5437

Key Market Takeaways

The global vegan cosmetics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In China, the vegan cosmetics market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace over the next ten years, due to the increasing number of plant-based alternative startups and rising consumer demand for natural products.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global vegan cosmetics market include Amway Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Groupe Rocher, L’Occitane Group, L’Oreal S.A., LVMH Group, and MuLondon, Pacifica Beauty, Unilever plc. Weleda, Coty Inc., Beauty with Cruelty, Elf Cosmetic Company, Urban Decay, and Nature’s Gate.

Major players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to the rising demand for the vegan cosmetics. For instance, in March 2021, vegan cosmetic manufacturing brand, ‘Artistry’ launched a new skincare product that is powered by innovative technology skin science, and vegan phytonutrients with good ingredients and develop the product for healthy beauty.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5437

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Product Type

    • Skin Product

    • Hair Product

    • Lip Product

    • Eye Product

    • Others

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Gender

    • Kids

    • Male

    • Female

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Price Point

    • Premium

    • Economic

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By End-use

    • Personal

    • Commercial

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel

    • Offline

      • Supermarket

      • Hypermarket

      • Specialty Stores

    • Online

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Packaging

    • Pencils

    • Sticks

    • Jars

    • Others

  • Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Australia

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Argentina

        • Mexico

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

      • By Country:

        • Middle East

        • Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Color Cosmetics Market, by Product Type (Nail care, Lip Care, Eye Make-up), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty stores, Online Stores) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Vegan Fashion Market, by Product Type (Footwear, Accessories, Clothing, and Others), by Gender (Men, and Women), by Price Point (Premium and Economic), by Distribution Channels (Offline [Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket] and Online), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market, by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make up, Fragrances, Toiletries, others), by Distribution Channel (Department Stores, Franchise Outlet, Beauty Specialist Salon, Direct Sales, Chemist/Pharmacies, Internet, Others), and by Countries (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Dow Jones Futures: U.S. Markets Closed For MLK Holiday; Tesla's Big Transition

    Futures fell, with U.S. markets closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Time to act, carefully, as the rally clears resistance. Tesla faces a big transition.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With 139% to 365% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee triple-digit gains in the new year for these innovative, fast-paced companies.

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Ready for Takeoff

    After years of delays, Virgin Galactic's spacecraft is due to hit the skies in the second quarter of 2023.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    During the previous long bull market, dividends were an afterthought for many investors. More investors now realize just how important dividends can be. There are lots of great dividend stocks out there.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Is Tilray Stock a Buy Now?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) just reported its 15th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), but the Canadian company, with operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Australia, and more than 20 brands of cannabis, is struggling. Over the past 12 months, the Leamington, Ontario company's shares have fallen more than 57%. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which the company reported on Jan. 9, Tilray said it kept its lead market share in Canada, but revenue through six months was reported as $297.3 million, down 8% year over year.

  • Do You Expect Further Growth in Netflix (NFLX)?

    Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, the fund returned -29.33% compared to a total return of -14.61% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. In addition, please check the […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly higher in its second trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Corus Entertainment, Sinclair Broadcasting, and ExxonMobil -- plunged 18%, rose 5%, and climbed 2%, respectively, averaging out to a 3.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    All three major stock indices fell into official bear market territory last year. The worst of them was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33% of its value in 2022. Naturally, no one can say how long this downturn will last, but history shows us that on average bear markets tend to be measured in months, whereas the bull markets that always follow go on for years.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • 20 Biggest Ohio Companies and Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. The seventh most populous state in the U.S., Ohio has a GDP of over $656 billion. If it was a […]

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.

  • 2 Stocks Down More Than 25% to Buy Right Now

    Two healthcare stocks in particular have caught the attention of Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights. Keith Speights (Intuitive Surgical): I have bad news, good news, and great news with respect to Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Intuitive Surgical was also negatively affected by COVID-related lockdowns in China.

  • European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global equities faltered after its best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings. European stocks rose modestly.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe MSCI ACW