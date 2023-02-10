Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $5.87 Billion - Increase in Strategic Acquisitions and Investments

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vegan cosmetics market is poised to grow by $5872.81 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5%

The market is driven by the increasing preference for cruelty-free cosmetics from consumers, the growth of cosmetic industry, and promotional and marketing strategies employed by cruelty free cosmetics vendors.

This study identifies the increase in strategic acquisitions and investments as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of new cruelty free cosmetic products and the growth of e-commerce market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vegan cosmetics market vendors. Also, the vegan cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Coty Inc

Debenhams Plc

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Kose Corp.

LOreal SA

Lush Retail Ltd.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc.

Milk Makeup LLC

MO MI by Modern Minerals Inc.

Natura International Inc.

New Earth Beauty LLC

New Milani Group LLC

Pacifica Beauty LLC

PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.

PUIG S.L.

The Estee Lauder Co Inc

Unilever PLC

Yes To Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cruelty free cosmetics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvjhel-vegan?w=12

