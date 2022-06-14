U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.00
    +17.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,625.00
    +98.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,379.00
    +82.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,720.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.54
    +0.61 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    -0.15 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0447
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.59
    +5.84 (+21.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3010
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,482.76
    -1,504.45 (-6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.09
    -65.80 (-12.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.19
    -11.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

The Global Vegan Food Market is expected to grow by $ 21.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Vegan Food Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vegan food market and it is poised to grow by $ 21. 46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12. 25% during the forecast period.

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegan Food Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285005/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the vegan food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of vegan consumers, the health benefits of food vegan, and the availability of plant-based products.
The vegan food market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The vegan food market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Dairy alternative
• Meat alternative
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan food market growth during the next few years. Also, packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives, and expansion of organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vegan food market covers the following areas:
• Vegan food market sizing
• Vegan food market forecast
• Vegan food market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vegan food market vendors that include Amys Kitchen Inc., Bega Cheese Ltd., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., First Grade International, Fresh Start, Living Harvest Foods, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Ripple Foods PBC, Saputo Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., and VBites Foods Ltd. Also, the vegan food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285005/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


