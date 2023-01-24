U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,923.75
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3900
    -0.2070 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,074.75
    +383.86 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.29
    +5.72 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,380.43
    +474.39 (+1.76%)
     

Global Vegetable Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Vegetable Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.80%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Crop Family - Unclassified Vegetables : It is the largest segment due to an increase in the consumption of leafy vegetables, growth in the protected cultivation of leafy vegetables, and high Return on Investment.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381363/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Country - United States : It is due to the adoption of advanced technologies, the increased area under vegetables, and the government subsidies for organic cultivation helped to become the leader.
Fastest-growing Segment by Crop Family - Roots & Bulbs : The fastest growth of the roots and bulbs is associated with the development of true seeds in case of potato and garlic, which is the emerging market in the future.
Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Mexico : Mexico is the leading producer of vegetables using protected cultivation, favorable weather conditions, and favorable prices of vegetables led to increase in the cultivation.

Vegetable Seed Market Trends

Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.

Globally, hybrid varieties dominated the market, with a share of 74.7% of the total vegetable seed market in 2021. Open-pollinated vegetable seeds hold a share of 25.3%. An increase in the need to increase vegetable production and yield is driving the African hybrid vegetable seed market.
In terms of the value of hybrid seeds, the percentage of cucurbits and unclassified vegetables is high, accounting for over 25% and 22% of the market value of global hybrid vegetable seeds. In terms of value share, tomato, pumpkin & squash, and cucumber & gherkin are the three most significant vegetable crops, accounting for 13%, 12%, and 9% of the market for hybrid vegetable seeds, respectively.
Asia-Pacific was the major region in the world using hybrids in the cultivation of vegetables, accounting for 45% of the global hybrid vegetable seed market in terms of value in 2021. China and India are the leading countries in the region, holding about 56% of the total hybrid vegetable market.

Unclassified vegetables and solanaceous account for about 27% and 25% of the market value for the open-pollinated vegetable seeds market in terms of value. Globally, tomato (12.9%), cucumber (11.8%), pumpkin & squash (9.7%), lettuce (6.5%), and other roots such as artichokes and cassava are grown majorly using open-pollinated varieties.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world under the open-pollinated varieties, accounting for 46% of the global OPV vegetable seed market, followed by Africa and North America, accounting for 19% and 16%, respectively, in 2021. Higher input costs for hybrids and the high affordability of open-pollinated varieties are the factors driving the usage of OPV in vegetable cultivation.

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment by Region.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific is the largest vegetable producer in the world. It held 36.2% of the global vegetable seed market in terms of value. China and India are the major producers of vegetables, accounting for 32.3% and 23.5% of the respective vegetable seeds market.
Asia-Pacific has the largest tomato seed market in the world, with 47% of the global tomato seed market in terms of value, and the second largest region in the cucurbits seed segment, accounting for 37.6% of the global cucurbits seed market. The total acreage of tomatoes in Asia-Pacific was 2.7 million ha in 2021.
North America is the second largest vegetable producer in the world. It accounted for 26.4% of the global vegetable seed market in 2021. Cucurbits were produced largely in the region with a share of 37.1%, followed by brassicas (24.3%), unclassified vegetables (16.1%), and Solanaceae (13.1).
North America is the largest producer of cucumber and gherkin, accounting for 52% of the total global cucumber and gherkin share value. The United States alone held a 45% share in the global cucumber and gherkin seed market.
Europe is the third-largest vegetable producer in the world. The vegetable’s share in the respective global vegetable seed market was 22% in the year 2021. The major vegetables grown were potato, onion, carrot, spinach, peas, and asparagus.
In Africa, the major growing vegetable family is unclassified vegetables, accounting for 17% of the global unclassified vegetable seed market and 30.3% of the African vegetable seed market.
The demand for vegetables is growing rapidly as people become more aware of the importance of eating a healthy diet. The vegetable seed market is estimated to increase by 38% in 2028.

Vegetable Seed Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Vegetable Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 41.90%. The major players in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. and Sakata Seeds Corporation (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381363/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leaped 8.8% on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah raised his rating on Shopify's stock from hold to buy. Shah's industry checks bode well for the growth of Shopify Plus.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?

    With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Heating Up Again

    The electric vehicle leader could report an earnings miss on Wednesday -- and the stock could still soar in response.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Meta Platforms, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $META performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. As interest rates rose quickly last year, investors became hyper-focused on company profitability. Today, the Columbus Inno, a business journal in Ohio, confirmed that Upstart had laid off about 70 employees at its Columbus office late last year.

  • Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

    Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.