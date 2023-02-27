U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Vehicle Access Control Strategic Markets Report 2023: Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence - Forecast to 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Access Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Vehicle Access Control Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Vehicle Access Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Vehicle Access Control - Definition, Types, & Benefits

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

  • World Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 75 Featured)

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Fingerprint Cards AB

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • HYPR Corp

  • Irdeto B.V.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD.

  • U-Shin Ltd

  • Valeo

  • VOXX International Corp.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 & Beyond

  • Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

  • Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

  • As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain

  • Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

  • Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle Access Control Systems

  • Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases

  • Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area Type as of the Year 2022

  • Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System

  • Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence

  • Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

  • Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions

  • Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments

  • Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control

  • Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/manj3o-access?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vehicle-access-control-strategic-markets-report-2023-hack-proof-keyless-systems-rises-in-prominence---forecast-to-2030-301756396.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

