U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,235.25
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.40
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.69
    +4.09 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    +11.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.38 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.68
    -2.64 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7140
    +0.1940 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,627.46
    -226.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.46
    -17.08 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.18
    -50.38 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Outlook 2022-2030: Market Trends, Growth Strategies, Potential Opportunities, Company Market Shares

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Outlook in 2022 and Beyond: Trends, Growth Strategies, Opportunities, Market Shares, Companies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook in 2022 report presents a detailed analysis of market trends, growth strategies, potential opportunities, market shares, and companies to 2030. We identify the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market volumes will grow steadily in 2022 with demand recovery from end-user verticals across countries.

Following the recent economic gains in countries, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size is emerging as a key revenue generator for companies operating in the industry. With opportunities abound for Vehicle Roadside Assistance companies, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the current market conditions and the emerging trends over the forecast period to 2028.

The study aims to assist Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry stakeholders to prioritize and better positioning their business strategies and investments.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Car market outlook: Recovery to resume in 2022

The report forecasts that the penetration of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market will grow at a rapid pace across markets. The rapid increase in end-user demand would lead to increased supplies.

The latest perspectives on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Vehicle Roadside Assistance markets and insights into how companies are realigning their strategies for the post-pandemic period are analyzed in the report.

The ongoing recovery in the sales and production of automotive vehicles supports the market outlook in the short term future. However, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance supply chain is likely to be relatively fragile in 2022 and accordingly, companies are forming long-term partnerships to stabilize the supply chain.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Forces- Trends, Dynamics and Critical issues

After providing an overview of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market in 2022, the report discusses drivers, and challenges that tend to shape the progress towards 2030.

The research study provides new insights into the future of global Vehicle Roadside Assistance markets and identifies the evolving trends set to shape the future of Vehicle Roadside Assistance markets worldwide. Key market dynamics include market driving forces and critical issues faced by companies operating in the industry and those expanding their business operations. Key insights into leading challenges, their impact, and coping with these challenges are provided.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Outlook- perspective towards 2030

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market presents a strong prospective for growth with an optimistic outlook across different scenarios.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Outlook across types and applications

Based on the 'automotive database' and sophisticated analytical tools, the report presents Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size outlook across different types and applications.

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is forecast across different types of Vehicle Roadside Assistance from 2020 through 2030. Further, each of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market types is forecast across the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America, and Latin America regions.

The report also forecasts the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market across different application segments. The market forecasts by the Vehicle Roadside Assistance applications are provided from 2020 to 2030 for all six regions and at the global level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Overview
1.1 Introduction to Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Markets, 2022
1.2 The Path Forward: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Outlook, $ Billion, 2020- 2030
1.3 Key Strategies for Success in Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market
1.4 Report Guide
1.5 Research Methodology

2. The 2022 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Forces- Trends, Issues, and Outlook
2.1 Key Driving Factors
2.2 Critical Issues
2.3 Emerging Trends
2.4 Growth Strategies and Potential Opportunities
2.5 Attractiveness of the Industry

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry worldwide and Post pandemic analysis
3.1 Emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic- Low Growth Scenario, $ billion, 2020- 2030
3.2 Emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic- Reference Growth Scenario, $ billion, 2020- 2030
3.3 Emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic- High Growth Scenario, $ billion, 2020- 2030

4. Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size forecasts to 2030
4.1 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook, $ billion, 2020- 2030
4.2 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by type, $ billion, 2020- 2030
4.3 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by application, $ billion, 2020- 2030
4.4 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by region, $ billion, 2020- 2030

5. North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2020-2030
5.1 North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market forecast, 2020- 2030
5.2 North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by Type
5.3 North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by Application
5.5 North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook by Country
5.5.1 US Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size
5.5.2 Canada Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size
5.5.3 Mexico Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size

6. Europe Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2020-2030

7. Asia Pacific Vehicle Roadside Assistance market to continue rapid growth over the next decade

8. South and Central America Vehicle Roadside Assistance market presents significant unmet demand potential

9. Middle East and Africa Vehicle Roadside Assistance market outlook and growth opportunities to 2030

10. Company Profiles (Overview, Business Operations, SWOT, and Financials)

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c31zm9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Plunges on Projection for Slowing Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged 22% in early trading on Thursday after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • Best Buy beats on profit, raises dividend 26%

    Best Buy Co. Inc. shares rose 1.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the electronics retailer reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. The company posted net income of $626 million, or $2.62 per share, down from $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.73 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.72. Revenue of $16.365 billion was down from $16.937 billion and below the FactSet consensus for $16.598 billion. Comparable sales fell 2.3%, wider than the FactSet consens

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.