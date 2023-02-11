Global Vehicle Scanner Market Report to 2027: Featuring SecureOne International, INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES, Godrej, SCANLAB and Omnitec Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Scanner Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Scanner,By Application,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Scanner Market was valued at US$1.9 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$2.9 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.71 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Gatekeeper Security Inc.

SecureOne International BV

INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES

Godrej

SCANLAB GmbH

Omnitec Group

TESCON Sicherheitssysteme AG

Leidos

UVeye

International Road Dynamics Inc.

An electronic device known as a vehicle scanner is used to communicate with, examine, or reprogramme car control modules. A car can be sensed, illuminated, scanned, imaged, and processed using vehicle scanners, which come in both portable and fixed varieties.

It is employed in vehicles for on-board diagnostics. Vehicles with advanced safety and user-friendly features are highly sought after on the market, and car scanners are crucial to the application of such features. Vehicle scanners can assist in locating urgent hazards, illegal substances, foreign objects, and more.



Market Drivers



Rising infrastructure development, as well as increasing vehicle scanner system installations to deter border trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, as well as rising access to cutting-edge security solutions that can conduct thorough inspections without upsetting passengers, are some of the key drivers propelling the vehicle scanner market.



Market Restraints



The primary factor limiting market expansion is the oversaturation of the product in developed regions. At the same time, rising system costs and the oversupply of UVSS in developed nations will pose further challenges to the market for vehicle scanners over the projection period.



Market Segmentation



By Scanner

Fixed

Portable

By Application

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Commercial

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Vehicle Scanner Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

