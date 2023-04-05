Global Vehicle Subscription Market Size Worth USD 172.47 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 75.3%
Vehicle Subscription Market to Hit USD 172.47 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 75.3% during 2022-2029; Europe to Hold Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period.
Pune, India., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle subscription market size was worth USD 2.11 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 3.38 billion in 2022 to USD 172.47 billion by 2029 at 75.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Customers pay a recurring monthly fee or subscription cost when they sign up for a service for one or more cars. The subscription costs for the car subscription model typically cover the cost of the subscribed vehicles' insurance, registration, maintenance, and repairs.
Industry Development:
Otonomo Inc., a leading vehicle data platform, in partnership with Lease Plan USA has agreed to offer highly advanced insights into behavior and vehicle performance.
Report Highlights:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
75.3%
2029 Value Projection
USD 172.47 billion
Base Year
2021
Market Size in 2022
USD 3.38 billion
Historical Data for
2018-2020
No. of Pages
166
Market Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Cost of Vehicle Ownership to Boost Market Growth
Recent years have seen a rise in the popularity of car subscriptions because of how affordable and convenient they are. Convenience, flexibility, and lack of a long-term commitment are all provided by car subscriptions. As a result, it draws various customers, which is expected to speed up market growth during the forecast period. Automobile subscription services provide a range of deals at reasonable prices to draw in new clients while retaining the ones they already have.
Segments-
Low Prices of Subscription of IC Engines to Fuel Market Growth
The market is divided into electric vehicles and IC engine based on vehicle type. IC engine segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, as it has low subscription prices than electric vehicles. IC engine vehicles are available in three ranges such as low, medium, and premium; hence, these factors are anticipated to drive market growth.
Greater Convenience and Flexibility of Multi Brand Subscription to Drive Market Growth
According to subscription type, the market is fragmented into single brand subscription and multi brand subscription.
Multi brand subscription segment accounted for the biggest share in 2021, providing customers with greater convenience and flexibility. Hence, the gaining popularity of multi-brand subscriptions is anticipated to drive the market.
Low-Cost Subscriptions Gaining Popularity to Propel Growth
Based on subscription period, the market is divided into 1 to 6 months, 6 to 12 months, and more than 12 months. The largest market share was held by 6 to 12 months in 2021 and is expected to continue the same position during the forecast period. The growing interest of people toward cost-effectiveness and mobility is expected to gain impetus in the market.
Large Range Offerings of Independent Third Party Providers to Drive Growth
On the basis of service provider, the market is bifurcated into independent third party providers and OEM/captives.
In 2021, the independent third party providers segment showed dominance in the market and was estimated to continue that position in the coming years. A growing number of well-known automotive brands offering their subscription services is expected to gain growth for the OEM/captives segment during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape-
Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position
Leading vehicle subscription companies are competing to increase their market share by providing solutions that are specific to particular sectors. These players strategically work with and take over local rivals to gain a solid regional footing. These companies prioritize developing innovative products and effective marketing strategies to capture a larger market share. It is projected that the growing volume of international trade will present lucrative opportunities for market players.
Regional Insights-
Europe Holds Dominant Share owing to the Presence of Several Auto Majors
Europe dominated the global vehicle subscription market share in 2021 with a market size of 0.91 billion, and it is anticipated that this dominance will continue. Numerous start-ups that provide mobility services and well-known automakers such as Mercedes, BMW, and others are causing the market to grow. Furthermore, Europe has a strong presence in the automotive sector; as a result, turning European automakers' attention to business models based on mobility services to diversify their operations and meet the needs of the younger generation is anticipated to impact the market in the region favorably.
Report Coverage:
Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.
Comprehensive insights into regional developments.
List of major industry players.
Key strategies adopted by the market players.
Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
A list of prominent Vehicle Subscription manufacturers operating in the global market:
Sixt (Germany)
Avis Budget Group (U.S.)
Lyft Inc. (U.S.)
Arval BNP Paribas Group (France)
ORIX (Japan)
The Hertz Corporation (U.S.)
A.B. Volvo (Sweden)
LeasePlan (Netherlands)
Mercedes-Benz (Germany)
Carvolution (Switzerland)
Table Of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Technological Developments
Impact of COVID-19
Global Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
IC Engine Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Type
Single Brand Subscription
Multi Brand Subscription
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
More than 12 Months
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers
OEM/captives
Independent Third Party Providers
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
IC Engine Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Type
Single Brand Subscription
Multi Brand Subscription
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
More than 12 Months
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers
OEM/captives
Independent Third Party Providers
Market Analysis – By Country
U.S.
By Vehicle Type
Canada
By Vehicle Type
Mexico
By Vehicle Type
Europe Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
IC Engine Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Type
Single Brand Subscription
Multi Brand Subscription
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
More than 12 Months
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers
OEM/captives
Independent Third Party Providers
Market Analysis – By Country
U.K.
By Vehicle Type
Germany
By Vehicle Type
France
By Vehicle Type
Rest of Europe
By Vehicle Type
Asia Pacific Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
IC Engine Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Type
Single Brand Subscription
Multi Brand Subscription
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
More than 12 Months
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers
OEM/captives
Independent Third Party Providers
Market Analysis – By Country
China
By Vehicle Type
Japan
By Vehicle Type
India
By Vehicle Type
South Korea
By Vehicle Type
Rest of Asia Pacific
By Vehicle type
Rest of the World Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
IC Engine Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Type
Single Brand Subscription
Multi Brand Subscription
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
More than 12 Months
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers
OEM/captives
Independent Third Party Providers
Competitive Analysis
Key Industry Developments
Global Market Ranking Analysis (2021)
Competition Dashboard
Comparative Analysis – Major Players
Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
Mercedes-Benz Group
Lyft, Inc.
The Hertz Corporation
Avis Budget Group
Sixt
LeasePlan
AB Volvo
Orix
Arval
Carvolution
