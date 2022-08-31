U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $193.4 Billion by 2027, Growing at 12.2% CAGR - OEM vs. Aftermarket Sales Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Technologies, Infrastructure, Connectivity, Distribution Channels, Vehicle Types, and Applications 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the vehicle telematics ecosystem including market dynamics and emerging B2B, B2C, and B2P business models. The report evaluates hardware, software, network connectivity and supporting technologies.

The report also analyzes OEM vs. aftermarket sales opportunities, applications in different industry verticals, and emerging technologies that enable new and enhanced vehicle telematics solutions. The report provides market sizing data with forecasts from 2022 to 2027.

Select Report Findings

  • The global vehicle telematics market will reach $193.4 billion by 2027, growing at 12.2% CAGR

  • The 5G enabled global telematics market will reach $97.5 billion by 2027, growing at 49.1% CAGR

  • Emerging technologies are enabling completely new and enhanced B2C and B2B telematics use cases

  • The vehicle telematics OEM market is two times larger than aftermarket and growing three times CAGR

  • The commercial vehicle market remains the largest segment followed by passenger automobiles and two-wheeled vehicles

Telematics represents technologies and solutions that involve integrated wireless two-way communications, typically deployed in conjunction with moving assets for purposes of safety assurance through command and control procedures. It includes use of supporting technologies such as navigation systems and real-time tracking systems that rely upon cellular communications as well as advanced satellite capabilities. Additional technologies include artificial intelligence and various IoT capabilities.

Vehicle telematics ecosystem success is determined largely by improved capabilities in the form of vehicle telematics tools and capabilities. Telematics solutions combine IT and telecommunications capabilities, applied to various industries for transportation and logistics purposes. Solutions integrate many vehicular technologies such as road safety, road transportation, electrical engineering like instrumentation, sensors, and wireless communications, and computer sciences such as multimedia and Internet-connected applications of many types.

Prior to COVID-19, the vehicle telematics market was growing exponentially due to many factors such as increasing adoption of standards-based approaches, such as leveraging the next generation telematics protocol solutions that enhance service delivery, increase adoption of sensors and connectivity technology, and increasing demand for road safety technologies.

The pandemic caused a worldwide lockdown, which facilitated a particularly harsh impact on all production-oriented industries. This triggered an adverse effect on the vehicle market as global manufacturing plants were shuttered, causing supply issues for automobiles and vehicle parts. Lingering effects from supply chain related shortages remain, causing supply/demand challenges in some market segments and solution areas.

However, we are seeing signs of improvements in production that will improve the fundamental outlook going forward. For example, increased chipset availability is supporting video-based telematics solutions that we see growing exponentially in the coming years as they demonstrate great promise in the aftermarket fleet telematics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Vehicle Telematics Technologies
2.1.1 Telematics Features
2.1.2 Cloud-Based Telematics
2.1.3 Connected Car Ecosystem
2.1.4 Satellite vs. Mobile Connectivity
2.1.5 Next Generation Telematics Protocol
2.2 Vehicle Telematics Benefits
2.3 Regulatory Landscape Analysis
2.4 Vehicle Telematics Market Drivers and Challenges
2.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
2.4.2 Market Challenge Analysis
2.5 Pandemic Impacts
2.6 Competitive Landscape
2.7 Vehicle Telematics Business Model
2.7.1 Business to Consumer Telematics
2.7.2 Business to Product Telematics
2.7.3 Business to Business Telematics
2.8 Vehicle Telematics Service Model
2.8.1 Bundled Services
2.8.2 Pay Per Use and Freemium Service
2.8.3 Premium Subscription
2.9 Value Chain Analysis
2.9.1 Telematics Unit Providers
2.9.2 Application Development
2.9.3 Network and Connectivity Providers
2.9.4 Content Service Providers
2.9.5 Access Interface Solution Providers
2.10 Vehicle Telematics Patent Trend Analysis
2.11 Telematics Provisioning Approach
2.12 Telematics for Small Companies
2.12.1 Vehicle Telematics Economics
2.12.2 Insurance Costs
2.12.3 Challenges to Adoption and Usage
2.12.3.1 Lack of Awareness
2.12.3.2 Lack of Understanding
2.12.3.3 Integrated Technologies
2.12.3.4 Cost and Return on Investment

3. Vehicle Telematics Technology and App Analysis
3.1 Vehicle Telematics Technologies
3.1.1 Hardware Technology
3.1.2 Software Technology
3.1.3 Basic to High-End Service
3.2 Vehicle Telematics Connectivity
3.2.1 Integrated Smartphone
3.2.2 Embedded vs. Tethered
3.3 Video Telematics
3.3.1 Component and Framework
3.3.2 Underlying Benefits
3.3.3 GPS and Future Trend
3.4 Enabling Technologies
3.4.1 Blockchain Technology
3.4.2 Machine Learning and Neural Network
3.4.3 MEC and Contextual Processing
3.4.4 Wireless Technologies
3.5 OEM vs. Aftermarket Sales Channel
3.5.1 Commercial Vehicle Telematics
3.5.2 Consumer Vehicles
3.5.2.1 In-Vehicle Health Monitoring
3.5.2.2 Individual Mobility Services
3.5.2.3 Internet Radio
3.5.2.4 Autonomous Vehicles
3.5.2.5 Mobile Applications in Automobiles
3.5.2.6 Mood Recognition
3.5.2.7 Electro Mobility
3.6 Telematics Application and Industry Analysis
3.6.1 Fleet/Asset management
3.6.2 Navigation and location-based system
3.6.3 Infotainment system
3.6.4 Telematic Insurance
3.6.4.1 Usage-Based Insurance
3.6.5 Safety and Security System
3.6.6 V2X Communication
3.6.7 ADAS Systems
3.7 Regional Deployment and Analysis

4. Vehicle Telematics Company Analysis
4.1 Airbiquity Inc.
4.2 AnyConnect
4.3 AT&T Inc.
4.4 Agero Inc.
4.5 Autoliv Inc.
4.6 BMW
4.7 Bosch
4.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
4.9 Ctrack Global (Inseego Corp.)
4.10 General Motors
4.11 Geotab Inc.
4.12 LG Electronics Inc.
4.13 LightMetrics
4.14 Lytx
4.15 Masternaut Limited
4.16 Microlise Telematics Ltd
4.17 MiX Telematics Limited
4.18 Motolingo LLC
4.19 Octo Group S.p.A
4.20 OnStar LLC
4.21 PTC
4.22 Qualcomm Incorporated
4.23 Sierra Wireless, Inc.
4.24 Trimble Inc.
4.25 Verizon Connect
4.26 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
4.27 Webfleet Solutions B.V.
4.28 Zonar Systems
4.29 Blue Sky Network
4.30 EROAD

5. Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
5.1 Global Vehicle Telematics Market 2022-2027
5.2 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Hardware, Software, and Services 2022-2027
5.3 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Connectivity 2022-2027
5.4 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Sales Channel 2022-2027
5.5 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Vehicle Type 2022-2027
5.6 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Application 2022-2027
5.7 Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Industry Vertical 2022-2027
5.8 Global Video Telematics Market 2022-2027
5.9 Global 5G Vehicle Telematics Market 2022-2027
5.10 Global Blockchain Technology Market in Vehicle Telematics 2022-2027

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5d4oq

