Global Vehicle Tracking System Market to reach over US$ 78 Billion by 2032; Transportation & Logistics to be Core Application Area | Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·9 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Integration Of Real-Time Tracking And Fuel Management In Vehicles, Along With Safety And Security Concerns Within Transportation Services, Are Significant Factors Driving The Growth Of The Worldwide Vehicle Tracking Systems Market. Furthermore, an Increase in Freight Transportation, Particularly In Emerging Regions, Is Likely To Support Market Revenue Growth during the Projection Period

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the Vehicle tracking system market is expected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 19.4 Bn, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 78.35 Billion by 2032. A vehicle tracking system uses GPS or a cellular technology to measure and analyze the behavior of a vehicle. It comprises remote vehicle tracking and monitoring, diagnosis, maintenance, fuel efficiency, driver management, route planning, and safety management. GPS, digital maps, GSM/GPRS, and specific software are used in vehicle tracking systems.

The expanding usage of modern technologies, as well as growing concern for vehicle security and safety, are driving market expansion. The expansion in fleet operations in developing countries, combined with government rules requiring the installation of vehicle monitoring systems in passenger and commercial vehicles, is driving development in the global vehicle tracking system market. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of car leasing and rental services has prompted rental companies to integrate monitoring devices to improve their services, fueling market growth.

For Critical Insights on Vehicle Tracking System Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7563

However, increasing environmental concerns can result in ambiguous communication, resulting in a bad user experience. As a consequence, vehicle tracking systems are hardly utilized. Growing environmental challenges frequently lead to confusing communication, resulting in a poor user experience. As a result, vehicle tracking devices are rarely used. These tracking devices employ GPS, and if an object is in its path, the signal is diverted, resulting in a poor connection. These issues constrain the market demand for vehicle tracking systems.

As an opportunity, the aviation sector has begun to adopt these products as well. Aviation not only facilitates passenger movement, but it also facilitates global trade. However, logistics service via air transport is also a business that involves cargo worth billions of dollars being imported and sold between countries. As a result, the key companies have been compelled to formulate a comprehensive vehicle and asset monitoring tracking system devoted to air transportation, hence fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Growth Drivers Influencing Vehicle Tracking System Industry

Increased efficiency for the fleet management solutions to accelerate the market growth

A vehicle tracking system will notify fleet management anytime a vehicle requires maintenance. This guarantees that all vehicle servicing requirements are met and reduces unplanned costs and problems. A vehicle tracking system watches not only the vehicle but also the driver. The system gives a live map that is virtually instantaneously updated.

With current tracking software, the consumer can also receive notifications whenever your employee or driver engages in any non-compliant behavior such as abrupt braking, speeding, swerving, and so on. With such accurate data, it is simple to keep track of each driver and how carefully they adhere to company rules and road restrictions.

Furthermore, by having access to each vehicle's real-time position, one can effortlessly track all of their assets. They can be quickly recovered if they are lost or stolen. Some systems can additionally monitor things like vehicle temperature, brake fluid, fuel level, and so on. Such aspects have proven to be quite beneficial for fleet management solutions and are predicted to boost worldwide market growth.

To learn more about Vehicle Tracking System Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7563

Key Segments Covered in the Vehicle Tracking System Industry Survey

  • By Vehicle Type :

    • Passenger Vehicle Tracking System

    • Light Commercial Vehicle Tracking System

    • Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tracking System

  • By End Use :

    • Transportation & Logistics

    • Construction & Manufacturing

    • Aviation

    • Retail

    • Government & Defense

  • By Technology Type :

    • GPS/Satellite

    • GPRS/Cellular Network

    • Dual Modes

  • By Type :

    • Active Vehicle Tracking System

    • Passive Vehicle Tracking System

  • By Component :

    • Vehicle Tracking System Hardware

      • OBD Device/Tracker and Advance Tracker

      • Standalone Tracker

    • Vehicle Tracking System Software

      • Performance Management

      • Vehicle Diagnostics

      • Fleet Analytics & Reporting

      • Driver Behavior Monitoring

Competitive Landscape

The key market participants propose to provide fleet management solutions, tracking solutions, and telecommunication solutions based on the numerous end-use applications. In order to provide high-quality products, they have also built a varied portfolio that is regularly enhanced through research and innovation. The majority of businesses gain competitiveness in the global market by developing new and innovative products or introducing advanced features.

  • Geotab created fleet maintenance software that analyzes data to detect potential and critical engine faults and prioritize repairs. The application analyzes data from motors and other components using sensors to detect possible problems, and then delivers the fleet owners a complete record of the equipment problem. This helps the fleet owner optimize time management and save repair expenses.

  • Teltonika has developed a vehicle tracking device that is connected with the NB IoT and LTE M1 connectivity and is connected with Bluetooth to communicate with other devices and low energy sensors, making it possible to track the ground support truck effortlessly. Sensors aid in the collection and processing of combined and processed data with location specifics in order to give exact monitoring with no inconsistencies.

Get Customization on Vehicle Tracking System Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7563

Key players in the Vehicle Tracking System Market

  • Verizon

  • Cartrack

  • Geotab Inc.

  • CalAmp

  • Tom Tom International B.V.

  • Teltonika

  • ORBCOMM Inc.

  • Xirgo Technologies Inc.

Key Takeaways from Vehicle Tracking System Market Study

  • In 2022, the global Vehicle tracking system market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 21.7 Billion

  • By vehicle segment, the passenger car segment will account for 41% of the global Vehicle tracking system market share in 2022

  • By end-use type, the transportation and logistics sector will acquire a market size of 26% in 2022

  • The GPS/satellite category is expected to grow with 13.6% CAGR during 2022-2032

  • The APAC vehicle tracking system market is expected to grow with a 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period

  • The North American region was projected to acquire 32.5% of the global market share in 2021

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market- Physical access control system (PACS) market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10% in 2021, to total 2.2 Million units. Demand for biometric PACS is poised to grow 9% to total 850 ‘000 units, while demand for card-based PACS will be up 12.5% to 960 ‘000 units in 2021.

High Power RF Amplifier Market- The global high power RF amplifier market enjoys a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Billion at present. Sales of high power RF amplifiers are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2031. Demand for smart energy in end-use sectors is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Airport Kiosk Market- The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Billion by 2031.

Public Safety Software Market- The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Billion in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Billion by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

AI Virtual Visor Market- As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the number of vehicle displays is steadily increasing, and over the years, has increased almost 65% between 2016 and 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the automotive display market is likely to reach almost US$ 22 Billion by 2022.

Bicycle Subscription Market- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Billion in 2020, wherein, around 140 Million bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Billion by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

Satellite Internet Market- The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. The internet has moved from a goods to an amenity and to a must-have over the past 2 decades, mainly as a result of the smartphone revolution.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end.

Digital Door Lock System Market- The global digital door lock system market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 9 Billion in 2022. The sales of digital door lock system are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 18% to top US$ 47 Billion by 2032.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 Million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


