Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2026 at a 13.3% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 , Vehicle Type, Connectivity, Deployment Type, Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo


The global vehicles in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market is expected to grow from $16.98 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The market is expected to reach $32.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The main types of vehicles in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Commercial cars are the cars that are owned by companies or businesses such as semi-trucks, taxis, buses, limos, trailers, tow trucks. The different types of connectivity include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular in vehicles and involves various deployment devices such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) devices, aftermarket devices. It is used in traffic safety, traffic efficiency, infotainment, payments, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the vehicle-to-vehicle(V2V) communication market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growing concern for road safety is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market going forward. The road traffic injuries cause considerable damage to infrastructure and human lives as well as economic losses to individuals, their families, and nations. Road accidents can be prevented by improving the safety features of vehicles, designing safer infrastructure, incorporating road safety features, transport planning, enforcing laws relating to key risks, and raising public awareness. There are so many accidents taking place because of lack of road safety and the measures taken to road safety and there is a need for vehicle-to-vehicle communications to provide road safety.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market. Major companies operating in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), a Japan-based automotive manufacturer introduced the "LQ", an advanced technology developed to meet the requirements of the individual to maintain an emotional bond between the vehicle and the driver. The features of the LQ technology involve automated driving, an automated valet parking system, AR-HUD, a Seat with alertness and relaxation functions, an organic LED meter display, and air purification coating.

Scope

Markets Covered:
1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles
2) By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC); Cellular
3) By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices; Aftermarket Devices
4) By Application: Traffic Safety; Traffic Efficiency; Infotainment; Payments; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Characteristics

3. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

5. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size And Growth

6. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Segmentation

7. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

9. China Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

10. India Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

11. Japan Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

12. Australia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

13. Indonesia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

14. South Korea Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

15. Western Europe Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

16. UK Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

17. Germany Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

18. France Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

19. Eastern Europe Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

20. Russia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

21. North America Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

22. USA Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

23. South America Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

24. Brazil Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

25. Middle East Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

26. Africa Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

27. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

29. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • General Motors

  • Daimler AG

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Volkswagen Group

  • Harman International Industries

  • Mobileye

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

  • Audi AG

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Qualcomm

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Autotalks

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Arada Systems Inc.

  • Nissan Motor Co.Ltd.

  • Honda Motor Company Ltd.

  • Lear Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfa0m7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vehicle-to-vehicle-v2v-communication-global-market-to-reach-32-9-billion-by-2026-at-a-13-3-cagr-301686442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

