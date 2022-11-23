Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2026 at a 13.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 , Vehicle Type, Connectivity, Deployment Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The global vehicles in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market is expected to grow from $16.98 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The market is expected to reach $32.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.



The main types of vehicles in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Commercial cars are the cars that are owned by companies or businesses such as semi-trucks, taxis, buses, limos, trailers, tow trucks. The different types of connectivity include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular in vehicles and involves various deployment devices such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) devices, aftermarket devices. It is used in traffic safety, traffic efficiency, infotainment, payments, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the vehicle-to-vehicle(V2V) communication market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing concern for road safety is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market going forward. The road traffic injuries cause considerable damage to infrastructure and human lives as well as economic losses to individuals, their families, and nations. Road accidents can be prevented by improving the safety features of vehicles, designing safer infrastructure, incorporating road safety features, transport planning, enforcing laws relating to key risks, and raising public awareness. There are so many accidents taking place because of lack of road safety and the measures taken to road safety and there is a need for vehicle-to-vehicle communications to provide road safety.

Story continues

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market. Major companies operating in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), a Japan-based automotive manufacturer introduced the "LQ", an advanced technology developed to meet the requirements of the individual to maintain an emotional bond between the vehicle and the driver. The features of the LQ technology involve automated driving, an automated valet parking system, AR-HUD, a Seat with alertness and relaxation functions, an organic LED meter display, and air purification coating.

Scope



Markets Covered:

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles

2) By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC); Cellular

3) By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices; Aftermarket Devices

4) By Application: Traffic Safety; Traffic Efficiency; Infotainment; Payments; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Characteristics



3. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication



5. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size And Growth



6. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Segmentation

7. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



9. China Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



10. India Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



11. Japan Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



12. Australia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



13. Indonesia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



14. South Korea Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



15. Western Europe Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



16. UK Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



17. Germany Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



18. France Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



19. Eastern Europe Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



20. Russia Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



21. North America Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



22. USA Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



23. South America Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



24. Brazil Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



25. Middle East Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



26. Africa Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



27. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market



29. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

General Motors

Daimler AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Harman International Industries

Mobileye

Ford Motor Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Audi AG

Mercedes-Benz

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems Inc.

Autotalks

DENSO Corporation

Arada Systems Inc.

Nissan Motor Co.Ltd.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Lear Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfa0m7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vehicle-to-vehicle-v2v-communication-global-market-to-reach-32-9-billion-by-2026-at-a-13-3-cagr-301686442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets