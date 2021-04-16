Abstract: - Global Vehicles for Disabled Market to Reach $5. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicles for Disabled estimated at US$2. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicles for Disabled Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033228/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Scooter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

- The Vehicles for Disabled market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

- SUV / MPV Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR

- In the global SUV / MPV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$723.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$687.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Story continues

Advanced Mobility Products

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Allied Vehicles

AMF Bruns

Amigo Mobility International

AMS Vans

Braunability

Brother Automobility

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Electric Mobility Euro







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033228/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobility Scooter

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobility Scooter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobility Scooter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for SUV / MPV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for SUV / MPV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for SUV / MPV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pick-Up Truck by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pick-Up Truck by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pick-Up Truck by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and

Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for Disabled by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobility

Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles

for Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles

for Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Vehicles

for Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV /

MPV and Pick-Up Truck Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicles for

Disabled by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobility Scooter, Passenger Cars, SUV / MPV and Pick-Up Truck

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



