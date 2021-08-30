Global Vehicular Lighting Market Report 2021: Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights - A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket
Global Vehicular Lighting Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Units by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicular Lighting estimated at 1.7 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Automotive Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach 385.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the (Automotive) Headlamps segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 470.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Vehicular Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at 470.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 446 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
(Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global (Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 143.2 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 168.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 302.1 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market
Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market
Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern
Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed Worlds
Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Automotive Electronics - An Overview
Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer
"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives
Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems
Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon
Market Traits
Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications
Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Key World Economic Indicators
Regulatory Overview
Evolution of Common Standards
Regulations - A Core Deciding Factor
Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving Experience
Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption
Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver
Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive Automotive LED Lighting Market
Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens
LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting
LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting
OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles
Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles
Glare-free Lighting Technology
Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting Market
Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market
Opportunity Indicators
Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers
Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs
Lighting Systems in Future Cars
Automatic Headlights - High on Safety
OLEDs around the Corner
LEDs - the Best Bet for EVs
Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting Equipment Market
LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving Safety
AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility
Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket
Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus
Inflow of New Lighting Technologies
Focus on High-Performance Headlights
Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore
Future Developments
LEDs for Automotive Lighting
Adaptive LED Front Lighting
Dazzle-Free High Beams
Curve Lighting
Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity
Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies
Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket
Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket Potential in the Automotive Segment
New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities
Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety
Technology Innovations to Drive Growth
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from Traditional Lamps
LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation
Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence
Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity
LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles
Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting
Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs
LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century
LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence
"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems
Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration
Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED Based Headlights
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
