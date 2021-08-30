Global Vehicular Lighting Market Report 2021: Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights - A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicular Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vehicular Lighting Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicular Lighting estimated at 1.7 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Automotive Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach 385.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the (Automotive) Headlamps segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 470.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Vehicular Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at 470.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 446 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



(Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global (Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 143.2 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 168.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 302.1 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed Worlds

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Automotive Electronics - An Overview

Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer

"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives

Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems

Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon

Market Traits

Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications

Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Key World Economic Indicators

Regulatory Overview

Evolution of Common Standards

Regulations - A Core Deciding Factor

Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSN (Total 117 Featured)

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (USA)

Custom Dynamics, LLC (USA)

Custom LED LLC (USA)

Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd. (China)

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

North American Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Koito Europe Limited (UK)

Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd. (China)

Lumax Industries Limited (India)

Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy)

Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH (Germany)

NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd (India)

Odelo GmbH (Germany)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

PIAA Corporation (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Valeo S.A (France)

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

ZKW Group (Austria)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving Experience

Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption

Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver

Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive Automotive LED Lighting Market

Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens

LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting

LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting

OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Glare-free Lighting Technology

Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting Market

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market

Opportunity Indicators

Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs

Lighting Systems in Future Cars

Automatic Headlights - High on Safety

OLEDs around the Corner

LEDs - the Best Bet for EVs

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting Equipment Market

LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving Safety

AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility

Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket

Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus

Inflow of New Lighting Technologies

Focus on High-Performance Headlights

Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore

Future Developments

LEDs for Automotive Lighting

Adaptive LED Front Lighting

Dazzle-Free High Beams

Curve Lighting

Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity

Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies

Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket Potential in the Automotive Segment

New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety

Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from Traditional Lamps

LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation

Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity

LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles

Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting

Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs

LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century

LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence

"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems

Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration

Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED Based Headlights

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

