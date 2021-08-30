U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Global Vehicular Lighting Market Report 2021: Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights - A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicular Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vehicular Lighting Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Units by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicular Lighting estimated at 1.7 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Automotive Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach 385.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the (Automotive) Headlamps segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 470.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Vehicular Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at 470.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 446 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

(Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global (Automotive) Signaling/Flasher Lamps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 143.2 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 168.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 302.1 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market

  • Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market

  • Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

  • Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed Worlds

  • Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

  • Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

  • Automotive Electronics - An Overview

  • Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer

  • "Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives

  • Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems

  • Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon

  • Market Traits

  • Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications

  • Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market

  • Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

  • Key World Economic Indicators

  • Regulatory Overview

  • Evolution of Common Standards

  • Regulations - A Core Deciding Factor

  • Outlook

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSN (Total 117 Featured)

  • Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (USA)

  • Custom Dynamics, LLC (USA)

  • Custom LED LLC (USA)

  • Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

  • Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • North American Lighting, Inc. (USA)

  • Koito Europe Limited (UK)

  • Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Lumax Industries Limited (India)

  • Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy)

  • Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH (Germany)

  • NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • Odelo GmbH (Germany)

  • OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

  • PIAA Corporation (USA)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Valeo S.A (France)

  • Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • ZKW Group (Austria)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving Experience

  • Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth

  • Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption

  • Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver

  • Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive Automotive LED Lighting Market

  • Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens

  • LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting

  • LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting

  • OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles

  • Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles

  • Glare-free Lighting Technology

  • Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting Market

  • Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market

  • Opportunity Indicators

  • Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers

  • Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs

  • Lighting Systems in Future Cars

  • Automatic Headlights - High on Safety

  • OLEDs around the Corner

  • LEDs - the Best Bet for EVs

  • Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting Equipment Market

  • LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving Safety

  • AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility

  • Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket

  • Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus

  • Inflow of New Lighting Technologies

  • Focus on High-Performance Headlights

  • Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore

  • Future Developments

  • LEDs for Automotive Lighting

  • Adaptive LED Front Lighting

  • Dazzle-Free High Beams

  • Curve Lighting

  • Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity

  • Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies

  • Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

  • Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

  • Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket Potential in the Automotive Segment

  • New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

  • Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety

  • Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

  • High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from Traditional Lamps

  • LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation

  • Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence

  • Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity

  • LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles

  • Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting

  • Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs

  • LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century

  • LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence

  • "Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems

  • Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration

  • Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED Based Headlights

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj3sy5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


