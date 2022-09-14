Global Velcro Market Outlook To 2028 | Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis By Economic Factors, Key Development Trends, New Entrants, Consumer Behavior, Risks Factors, Key Suppliers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, & Competition Pattern

Industry Research

Global "Velcro Market" 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years.

Hook-and-loop fasteners,hook-and-pile fastenersortouch fasteners, consist of two components: typically, two linealfabricstrips (or, alternatively, round "dots" or squares) which are attached (sewnor otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily.

The global Velcro market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2401.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3199.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Nylon accounting for % of the Velcro global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Footwears & Apparel was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

VELCRO® Brand was the original line ofhookandloopfasteners

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry.

Velcro Market Top Manufacturers Analysis : The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

The report focuses on the Velcro market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Velcro market.

Based On Product Types, the Velcro market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Based On Applications, the Velcro market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Footwears & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial

Medical

Others

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

