Global Vending Machines Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $146.6 Billion by 2027 - Advancements in Intelligent Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vending Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vending Machines Market to Reach $146.6 Billion by 2027

The global market for Vending Machines estimated at US$134.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$88.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR

The Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR.

Other Product Types Segment to Record 0.3% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay

  • Future of Vending Machines

  • Market Structure: An Overview

  • Market Outlook

  • North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines

  • European Market Attains Maturity

  • Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth

  • Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry

  • Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice

  • Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation

  • Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Azkoyen Group (Spain)

  • Crane Co. (USA)

  • Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Glory Ltd. (Japan)

  • Maas International Group (The Netherlands)

  • Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)

  • Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)

  • SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)

  • Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

  • Vendors Exchange International (USA)

  • Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry

  • Mobile Payments

  • Micro Markets

  • Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines

  • Telemetry

  • Consolidation

  • Customization - A Marketing Gimmick

  • Data Analytics

  • Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food

  • Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth

  • Going Cashless

  • Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations

  • Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

  • Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines

  • Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry

  • SandenVendo's Innovative Machines

  • Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants

  • New Expansion Valve

  • Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market

  • Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market

  • Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth

  • Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines

  • Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market

  • Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

  • Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines

  • Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines

  • Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines

  • Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand

  • Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines

  • Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities

  • Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines

  • Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth

  • Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines

  • Enhanced Product Variety

  • Lower Service Costs

  • Multiple Payment Options

  • Fewer Regulatory Issues

  • Challenges

  • 24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines

  • Vandalism: A Major Challenge

  • Lack of Customization

  • Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner

  • Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country

  • Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years

  • Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines 38 The Automated Era

  • Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry

  • Using Technology to Reduce Costs

  • Employing Cashless Payment Technology

  • Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth 40 Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending

  • Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine

  • Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry

  • Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending

  • Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines

  • Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience

  • Technological Developments - Snippets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Vending Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 116

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgfbg6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


