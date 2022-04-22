U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Global Ventilators Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2027

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical ventilators market size is expected to reach USD 1962.22 million by 2027.

This study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The growing geriatric population, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in private sector investment in healthcare are the major factors driving the ventilators market in APAC.

COVID-19 IMPACT

Global ventilator market experienced higher hike during the pandemic period, due to constantly increased spread of SARS-COV-2 across the world demand for the ventilators in primary treatment. / the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has induced a significant change in the ventilator market due to high demand for ventilators in Covid-19 treatments.

GLOBAL VENTILATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The ventilator market is segmented into the invasive and non-invasive ventilators. In which invasive segment accounted higher market share and dominated to non-invasive interface segment.

By patient group market is segmented into adult and Paediatric & Neonates, in which adult segment accounted more than 75% market share and stand on first position over the other.

Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare and neonatal care segment.

Standard ventilator used highly accounted in hospitals and intensive care units for acute care, and NICU that drive the high market growth of the segment with more than 60% market share.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Many emerging med-tech companies are posing a threat to global players due to their innovative products and technologies. The industry offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players.

Vendors need to develop new devices globally as per the regional requirements instead of focusing on one device.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • New products launched & advanced technology-based products are driving the global medical ventilators market growth. Computer-based technology has made the current generation of products more physician- and patient-friendly. Synchronized ventilators with volume control and advanced pulmonary graphics are helping patients wean away from ventilators easier with lower side effects.

  • The emerging concept of smart & intelligent ventilation solutions contributes to an increased ventilators market share. For Example, Hamilton made intelligent ventilators with Adaptive Supportive ventilation (ASV). It is automatically synchronized with patient breathing mechanics applying lung protection strategies to minimize risk factors and complications.

  • Rising funding & investment for production is positively impacting product sales. For instance, prototypes were funded with Eur 760,000 from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

  • The increasing growth of non-invasive devices across the globe, including COPD patient treatments, has increased the demand in the non-invasive ventilator market.

  • Among the end-users segment, the hospital segment accounted for a significant portion of the acute care ventilators market; due to the significant increase in patient inflow to the hospitals due to various critical problems demanding the usage.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

  • Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators

  • Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure

Key Vendors

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • ResMed Inc

  • Medtronic

  • Hamilton Medical

  • Vyaire Medical

  • GE healthcare

  • Smiths Medical

  • Dragerwerk

  • SCHILLER

Other Prominent Vendors

  • A.B. Industries

  • Abronn FZE

  • Airon Corporation

  • Acutronic Medical System AG

  • Aenomed CO. LTD

  • AgVa Healthcare

  • Air Liquide

  • Avasarala Technologies

  • Axcent Medical

  • Bio Med Devices Inc.

  • Bunnell Incorporated

  • Cardinal Health

  • Deluxe Scientific Surgico

  • Dima Italia SRL

  • Fritz Stephan

  • Getinge

  • Hartwell Medical Corporation

  • HEYER Medical

  • Hill-Rom Service Inc.

  • Lowenstein Medical Innovation

  • MEK-ICS

  • Narang Medical

  • Oceanic Medical Products

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

  • Shenzhen Landwind Industry

  • Siare Engineering International Group

  • S.I.E.M

  • SI Surgical

  • Skanray Technologies

  • Tecme Corporation

  • Triton Electronic Systems LTD

  • United Hayek Industries Inc.

  • Ventec Life System

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Covid-19 Surge & United Market Players
8.2 New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies
8.3 Rising Investment in Ventilator Production
8.4 Emerging Concept of Smart & Intelligent Ventilation Solutions

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)
9.2 Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators
9.3 Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure
9.4 Surge in Hospital Admissions for Critical Care

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Potential Disadvantages of Assist Control Mode in Ventilators
10.2 Risks Associated With Ventilators

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Interface
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Invasive
12.4 Non-Invasive

13 Patient Group
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Adult
13.4 Pediatric & Neonatal

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Critical Care
14.4 Emergency Care
14.5 Home Care
14.6 Neonatal Care

15 Mobility
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Standard
15.4 Portable

16 End-user
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospital
16.4 Homecare Setting
16.5 Emergency Care

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk949c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ventilators-market-outlook-report-2022-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-1-96-billion-by-2027--301530899.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

