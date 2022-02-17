Global Venture Capital Firm Flourish Expands Team and Regional Efforts

New Hires Support Fintech Entrepreneurs in SE Asia, Brazil, India, and U.S.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, venture capital firm Flourish announced that it is expanding its global investment team with four new hires and building its local presence in Singapore and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

New team members at Flourish, an early-stage global venture capital firm, include (from left to right) Diana Narváez in Sao Paulo, Dapo Ogunfeitimi in Washington, DC, Su Fen Goh in Singapore and Pranav Mittal in Delhi. Flourish backs entrepreneurs whose innovations help people achieve financial health and prosperity.

With an investment portfolio numbering 70 fintech companies that offer financial services and products to help shape a fair and more customer-centric financial system around the globe, Flourish is significantly growing its investment team to provide on-the-ground founder support and local market expertise across emerging markets and the U.S.

"As the global level of fintech entrepreneurship continues to accelerate and our geographic footprint grows, our newest team members will bolster our focus to cross-pollinate the best business and product ideas we see across the world and bring that knowledge to our portfolio companies," said Tilman Ehrbeck, managing partner, Flourish. "We believe in investing early and partnering with entrepreneurs around the globe who think deeply about what financial services can offer their customers. Our newest team members share this passion and the desire to discover the latest technology that can benefit all members of society."

Possessing experience in founding companies as well as working in the financial industry, the new Flourish team members include:

Su Fen Goh, an investment associate, is based in Singapore and supporting the firm's portfolio investments and entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia. Previously, Su Fen was an entrepreneur-in-residence for San Francisco-based incubator HVF Labs and an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan. She is a co-founder of Dadafish, an education startup in Singapore.

Pranav Mittal, a senior investment analyst based in Delhi will support portfolio entrepreneurs' growth plans and the firm's India efforts. Previously, he led transactions and business turnaround cases for Bain & Company. At Bain, Pranav also developed an anti-child trafficking program with Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi. Pranav worked with the microfinance lender Omni Finserv.

Diana Narváez, an investment associate, is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil and expanding the firm's entrepreneur support in Latin America. With experience working in every major LatAm economy, Diana most recently oversaw strategy and business development for Picap, a Colombian e-hailing startup. She co-founded Impulsum Capital, an impact investing vehicle for family offices in Colombia and is the LatAm chapter co-founder of Diversity VC, an initiative to create a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive VC sector.

Dapo Ogunfeitimi, a senior investment analyst based in Washington, DC, brings depth in finance and cross-border investments to Flourish's U.S. portfolio. Previously, Dapo spent several years in the strategy and transactions practice at EY, performing financial analysis and diligence for large acquisitions and public offerings. He is also a CPA.

Flourish, with $500M in patient capital under management, invests in fintech startups that advance financial health and prosperity for individuals and small businesses including Chime, Fair Money, Flutterwave, GrabFinancial, Heru, Hummingbird, Kin Insurance, M2P, Neon, ShopUp and Zest, among other high-growth companies. Flourish works alongside industry thought leaders, policy workers and regulators to better understand the needs of the underserved and help foster a fair, more inclusive economy. For more information, visit: https://flourishventures.com/ .

SOURCE Flourish Ventures Services