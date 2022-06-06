The Global Vertebral Augmentation Market is expected to grow by $ 756.67 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Vertebral Augmentation Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vertebral augmentation market and it is poised to grow by $ 756. 67 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertebral Augmentation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284057/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the vertebral augmentation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising geriatric population, increasing the incidence of injuries to the spine, and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

The vertebral augmentation market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The vertebral augmentation market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vertebroplastic device

• Kyphoplastic device



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the availability of reimbursements as one of the prime reasons driving the vertebral augmentation market growth during the next few years. Also, rising technology advancements and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vertebral augmentation market covers the following areas:

• Vertebral augmentation market sizing

• Vertebral augmentation market forecast

• Vertebral augmentation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vertebral augmentation market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Benvenue Medical Inc., BIOPSYBELL Srl, G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., IZI Medical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., RONTIS AG, Spine Wave Inc., Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Tsunami Medical Srl, and Zavation Medical Products LLC. Also, the vertebral augmentation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



