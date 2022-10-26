U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.79
    -6.32 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,005.98
    +169.24 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.37
    -133.75 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.36
    +12.21 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    +13.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0036
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0030
    -0.1050 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5400
    -1.4770 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,746.70
    +1,264.44 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.18
    +12.59 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.05
    -1.43 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) estimated at US$1. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.4% over the period 2020-2027. Multimode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.7% CAGR

The Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
II-VI
Alight Technologies
Ams
Broadcom
Coherent
Flir
Inneos
Iqe
Leonardo Electronics (Lasertel)
Lumentum


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multimode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Multimode by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multimode by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Mode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Mode by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Mode by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Sensing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Heating & Printing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial Heating &
Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Heating &
Printing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emerging & Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Emerging & Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Emerging & Other
Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers
(VCSELs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Data Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and
Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -
Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing
and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data
Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,
Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -
Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data
Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &
Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity
Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,
Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -
Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China's Huawei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from buying U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval. Seagate was warned in a "proposed charging letter" it received from the Commerce Department on Aug. 29, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Oil ticks higher, shaking off industry data showing rise in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil futures edge higher early Wednesday, with traders awaiting official data on U.S. crude inventories after industry figures show a large rise.

  • High Energy Prices in Europe Push BASF to Cut Costs Permanently

    Elevated fuel costs have led many European manufacturers to look to boost their presence in the U.S. and Asia instead.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Young investors can retire rich—or super rich — by following these steps

    Real life provides us with literally millions of individual financial scenarios, making it hard to dish out blanket investment advice. But if you’re in your early or mid 20s, you have a golden opportunity, and I’m going to point out four ways you can turn that opportunity from gold to platinum — and maybe even to titanium.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • John Deere opens new Fulton Market office to attract tech talent

    Deere & Co. opened its first Chicago office this week, spurring Silicon Valley and other tech capitals in choosing Fulton Market as the home for its new information technology hub.

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: Market

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.