Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market Report to 2028 - Increasing Rising Adoption of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers in Data Centers Drive Growth

PR Newswire
·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Material, Application, End-User Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to this analysis, the Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) Market was valued at ~US$ 1 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 5 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~15% during 2022 to 2028.

Some of the major factors that are likely to propel the growth of the market include increasing rising adoption of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in data centers and the growing demand for 3d sensing applications.

The vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a type of semiconductor laser diode with a laser beam that emits light or an optical beam vertically from its top surface. Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is used in various laser products, including computer mics, optics communication, smart glasses, etc.

Some of the significant advantages of vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) technology are wavelength stability, wavelength uniformity and spectrum width, wavelength temperature sensitivity, high-temperature operation, more power per unit area, higher beam quality, high reliability, scalability, and low cost.

The rising adoption of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in data centers and the growing demand for 3D sensing applications are likely to propel the growth of the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market.

Global demand for data centers has increased due to growth in internet traffic and digital data production. The foundation of many optical networks used in data centers is multi-mode fiber and VCSELs due to their high-speed data transmission capabilities.

Furthermore, the high data transmission rates, excellent durability, and low power consumption make them ideal for use as optical transceivers and make it possible to apply data analytics to enhance decision-making.

The Low Data Transmission Range of the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market.

Limited data-transmission range is hindering the growth of the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market as the distance between locations increases directly affects the speed of data transmission. Only short-range applications, which can only transmit data over 100 meters, are believed to benefit from using VCSEL.

Furthermore, these devices limited optical power makes it impossible for sensors to transmit data over long distances such as optical data transfer, LAN, intra-system connections, and Ethernet connection.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of the Global vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) Market, owing to the worldwide lockdown by governments, which led to the shutdown of production and manufacturing activities as well as the unavailability of workers in various industries. As a result, production showed a decline in the Global vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) market.

Scope of the Report

The global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market is segmented by type, Material, Application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions for global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Type

  • Multi-mode

  • Single-mode

By Material

  • Gallium Arsenide

  • Gallium Nitride

  • Indium Phosphide

  • Other

By Application

  • Sensing

  • Data Communication

  • Industrial Heating

  • Laser Printing

  • LiDAR

  • Others

By End-User

  • Consumer Electronics

  • IT & Telecom

  • Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Healthcare

  • Automotive

By Region

  • North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

  • TRUMPF Group

  • Coherent Corp

  • Lumentum Operations LLC

  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK

  • OSRAM AG

  • Vixar Inc

  • HLJ Technology Co Ltd

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • Vertilite

  • Alight Technologies ApS

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The single-mode segment by type held the largest market share in 2021 in the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market

The growth is primarily due to the rising usage of mobile apps and single-mode VCSELs capacity to reduce power consumption, prolong battery life, and enhance user experience Due to their low power consumption, high output, and efficiency, they are employed in mobile industrial applications, wireless laser mice, and mobile phones

Furthermore, Single-mode VCSELs have reduced attenuation, which enables the signal to travel further due to which improved coupling with the optical fiber can be seen which results in a better connection.

By Material: Gallium Arsenide Material is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market.

The growth is primarily due to the ability of Gallium Arsenide to meet the requirements for high quality and fast speed in multimedia applications as well as the increased demand for GaAs-based VCSELs in the consumer electronics sector.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) based VCSELs are increasingly being used due to their benefits in a variety of consumer electronics applications, which include a low current threshold, low power requirements, and a tiny divergence angle.

By Application: The sensing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period for the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market.

The growth is primarily due to the rise in demand for Advances in logistics, home & building automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies for face and objects recognition.

VCSELs are widely being adopted for sensing applications in smartphones, automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries due to the increasing speed and accuracy of VCSEL-based sensors.

By End-User: The Consumer Electronics segment dominated the global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) market in 2021.

The rapid development of digital technologies and the rising global demand for consumer electronics products are credited for this segment's strong growth rate.

Global demand for VCSELs has increased since VCSELs with cutting-edge capabilities are being increasingly integrated into laser autofocus and proximity sensors in consumer electronics gadgets that includes 3D sensing, face recognition, and visual imaging.

By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share among all regions within the within the total Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) Market in 2021.

The greatest consumer electronics and automotive markets, the proliferation of data centers, and significant industrial growth are all contributing to the rapid expansion of VCSEL adoption in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the major markets for electronics in the world are China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which account for the majority of production investments. Given that Consumer Electronics are the primary application for VCSELs, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16usb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-lasers-market-report-to-2028---increasing-rising-adoption-of-vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-lasers-in-data-centers-drive-growth-301778574.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

