Global Vertical Farming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Farming Industry" -

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Vertical Farming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vertical Farming estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydroponic Components segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $728.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
- The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$728.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.Climate Control Segment to Record 16% CAGR
- In the global Climate Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$276 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
4D Bios, Inc.
AeroFarms LLC
Agrilution Systems GmbH
AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics)
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
Freight Farms
General Hydroponics, Inc.
Heliospectra AB
FarmVisionAI
Mirai Co., Ltd.
Osram Licht AG
Plenty Unlimited, Inc.
Signify Holding
Sky Greens
Spread Co., Ltd.
Urban Crop Solutions
Valoya Ltd


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799909/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Vertical Farming: Turning COVID-19 Crisis into Opportunity to
Satiate Changing Food Demand
Consumer Preference for Healthy, Locally Grown Greens amid
COVID-19 Benefits Vertical Farming
Vertical Farming Emerges as Viable, Sustainable Option for
Future Food Security
Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Vertical Farming
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Hydroponics: The Largest Segment
Shipping Containers Segment Leads Vertical Farming Market
Developing Economies to Witness High Adoption of Vertical Farming
Competition
Companies Invest in Vertical Farm Facilities
Companies Invest in Vertical Farm Facilities
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Vertical Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Significant Benefits of Vertical Farming Technique Compared to
Traditional Farming Methods Augurs Well for the Market
Optimum Usage of Vertical Space & Energy Usage and Easy
Monitoring & Harvesting of Crops: Key Benefits Driving
Adoption
Vertical Farming: A Solution to Solve Hunger in Future
Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive
Focus onto Vertical Farming
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Shortage of Arable Land and Limited Food Production Necessitate
Alternate Farming Techniques, Driving Market Prospects
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production
Turn Attention onto Vertical Farming
Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for
the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Rising Popularity of Organic Foods Drives Investments into
Vertical Farming
Global Organic Foods Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Reducing Operating Costs Becomes Imperative to Enhance Economic
Viability of Vertical Farming
Advancements in Gardening & Farming Technologies Propel Market
Growth
Vertical Farming Innovations to Revolutionize Agriculture
Hydroponics: Soilless Cultivation
Aeroponics: Soilless and Water-Efficient Cultivation
Aquaponics: Symbiotic Closed-Cycle Plant and Fish Ecosystem
Lokal: Ideal for Indoor Farming
AeroFarms: An Ingenious and Innovative Vertical Farming Technology
Plantscapers: A Food Building to Feed the Occupants
VertiCrop: Sustainable Farming for High-Density Urban Areas
Modular Farms: Fresh Produce From Virtually Anywhere in Any
Climate
Cubic Farming Systems: Sustainable and Automated Next-Gen Farming
ZipGrow: Modern Farmers? Farming Solution
Bowery: World?s Most Advanced Commercial Indoor Farming Company
Skyfarm: Vertical Farming Tower Powered by Wind
Sky Greens: Hydraulic-Driven World?s First Commercial Vertical
Farm
Automation and Data-Driven Techniques to Transform Vertical
Farming Market
Advancements in Agricultural Practices Drive Growth in Vertical
Farming Market
Rising Significance of Automation, AI & Robots for Vertical
Farming
LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Farming
Advancements In Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Drive
Vertical Farming Market
Opportunity Emerges from Vertical Farming of Cannabis
Limited Varieties of Cultivable Crops through Vertical Farming
Restrains Market
Challenges Confronting Vertical Farming Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydroponic Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hydroponic Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Hydroponic Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Climate Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Climate Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Climate Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydroponics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydroponics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Hydroponics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aeroponics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Aeroponics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Aeroponics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aquaponics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Aquaponics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Aquaponics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shipping Container by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Shipping Container by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Shipping Container by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Building-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Building-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Vertical Farming in the US: An Overview
Popularity of Farm-to-Table Concept Drives Vertical Farming Market
Hydroponics Emerges as the Dominant Growth System in the US
Vertical Farming Market
Outdoor Vertical Farming Witnesses Strong Growth
Lighting Devices: The Major Component of Vertical Farming Market
Fruits and Vegetables Crop Type Leads the Vertical Farming Market
Legalization of Cannabis in Select States Fosters Vertical
Farming Market
Competition
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Component -
Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and
Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Structure -
Shipping Container and Building-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Challenges with Conventional Agriculture Spurs Interest in
Vertical Farming
China Sets Eyes on Emerging as Global Leader in Vertical
Farming Technology
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: China Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: France Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: France Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Component - Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control,
Sensors and Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and
Building-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Shipping Container and Building-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shipping
Container and Building-based for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vertical Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Component - Lighting, Hydroponic
Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Component -
Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and
Software & Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting,
Hydroponic Components, Climate Control, Sensors and Software &
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Growth Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics
and Aquaponics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: UK Historic Review for Vertical Farming by Growth
Mechanism - Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK 11-Year Perspective for Vertical Farming by
Growth Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Farming by Structure - Shipping Container and

Read the full report:

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

