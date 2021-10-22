Global Vertical Farming Market Repot 2021: Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $21.15 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 23.6%

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertical Farming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Repot by Structure, by Offering (Lighting, Climate Control), by Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aquaponics), by Fruits, Vegetables & Herbs, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vertical farming market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.15 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period

Increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for producing crops is likely to spur the market demand over the forecast period. Information obtained from the sensors is stored on the cloud and analyzed to perform the required actions. Growing automation in agriculture and increasing use of big data and predictive analytics for maximizing yields are also likely to drive the market.



Vertical farming is effective in ensuring stability in crop production and maintaining reliability even in adverse climatic conditions. It provides multiple benefits over traditional farming techniques, such as less use of water, the lesser need for agrochemicals, and low dependence on agricultural labors. Vertical farming makes use of metal reflectors and artificial lighting to maximize natural sunlight.



Genetically modified organisms and environmental and health effects of pesticides and other non-natural substances that are used for increasing agricultural production have encouraged consumers to adopt organic foods. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic industry sales increased by around 5% in 2019, owing to increased investment in infrastructure and education. As per the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990, the handlers and growers of organic products need to comply with the regulations.



Artificial lighting helps in extending the hours of natural daylight, which further increases the health, growth rate, and yield of the plants. Artificial lighting such as high-pressure sodium lighting and LED lighting can extend the availability of crops (throughout a season). LED lighting systems produce a dual-band color spectrum and generate low heat. They are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The hydroponic system is a method of growing plants without soil. A hydroponic system eliminates the need for pesticides and artificial ripening agents and helps in producing nutritionally-rich vegetables. However, factors such as high initial investment and fewer crop varieties are likely to restrain the market growth.



The escalating production of biopharmaceutical products is anticipated to drive the market

The building-based segment is expected to portray a high CAGR of 25.9% over the projected period

The climate control segment is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period, as the growth of crops can be controlled by monitoring and adjusting the concentrations of minerals

The aeroponics segment is also expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period, as the aeroponics facilitates fast growth in plants (under normal conditions)

North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the expansion of small-scale, commercial vertical farms

The key players of the market include BrightFarms (U.S.), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Green Sense Farms, LLC (U.S.)

