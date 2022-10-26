Global Vertical Mast Lifts Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vertical Mast Lifts estimated at US$889. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$639.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $242.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Vertical Mast Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$242.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.6 Million by the year 2027.







Government Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Government segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$136.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

Aichi

Altec

Bronto Skylift

CTE

Dingli

Handler Special

Haulotte

JLG

Palfinger

Ruthmann





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vertical Mast Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Vertical Mast Lifts Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: India Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical

Mast Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vertical

Mast Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vertical

Mast Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts

by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast

Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by

