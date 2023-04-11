Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market to 2030: Increasing Consumer Awareness About Benefits of Animal Protein Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market By Product, By Animals, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for veterinary artificial insemination (AI) was valued at USD 4.74 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Select Sires Inc.

Swine Genetics International

SEMEX

Zoetis

Cooperative Resource International (GENEX)

Cogent

Viking Genetics

Genus PLC

Polar Genetics India

Fox Fire Farm

The growth of the market is driven by several factors, including increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of animal protein, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases in animals, and improving animal productivity .



Veterinary AI involves manually placing semen in the reproductive tract of female animals, which enhances their genetics and reproduction and helps reduce the incidence of diseases among veterinary animals. This technique has been available for over 60 years and has been successfully utilized in the dairy and livestock industries. The use of AI technology can reduce risks associated with animal breeding and disease transmission, leading to greater efficiency in genetics and crossbreeding of animals .



Female descendants produced through artificial insemination are more likely to be lactating females compared to their natural counterparts. The use of semen expanders based on antibiotics can also prevent the spread of bacterial diseases. Overall, the AI system is considered more advanced than natural breeding methods.



Additionally, as market conditions and farmer needs change, many livestock breeds may no longer be suitable for most farms.



However, artificial insemination is a preferred method of reproduction for many species as it allows them to persist in their natural environment. The increasing global population also drives the demand for ongoing livestock development and the market for AI of animals is expanding with the rising demand for genetically superior animal breeds .



Industry players are continuously developing new products and forming partnerships and collaborations to maintain their position in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factor:

Increasing Prevalence of STDs in Animals

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the market is the rising incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in animals. According to a March 2022 article titled "Controlling Sexually Transmitted Diseases in Cattle," diseases such as bovine trichomoniasis (trich) and vibriosis can lead to significant production losses, making the need to safeguard farm animals from STD transmission a crucial driver of the market.

Additionally, the demand for superior breeds of animals is increasing globally, further driving the demand for artificial insemination treatments.

Furthermore, the industry is expected to expand in the future due to the increasing human population, which brings benefits such as lower housing costs, increased efficiency in bull usage, genetic selection, and safety for farmers and animals. Artificial insemination methods help reduce the incidence of numerous contagious diseases in veterinary animals by increasing the efficiency of genetic and animal crossbreeding.

According to a June 2022 article titled "Success rate of artificial insemination, reproductive performance, and economic impact of the failure of first service insemination: a retrospective study," artificial insemination is considered the best method for boosting reproductive capacity and has been widely used in farm animals in Ethiopia.

Other factors that can affect AI success include endometrial thickness, artificial insemination timing and frequency, and ovarian stimulation regimens, which are expected to drive demand for artificial insemination (AI) and propel market expansion in the coming years.



Restraining Factor:

High Costs Involved



The high costs associated with artificial insemination is a major obstacle for the global market, as it requires specialized tools and qualified personnel.

To correctly practice AI, one needs an artificial vagina, thermostats, heated receptacles, non-spermicidal gel, and equipment to evaluate motility (warmed stage microscope), and spermatozoa, which can be expensive, with a well-equipped laboratory possibly costing around USD 40,000 in equipment alone.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing consumer awareness about benefits of animal protein

4.2.2.2. Increasing issues of sexually transmitted diseases in animals

4.2.2.3. Improving animal productivity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative impact of artificial insemination In genetic diversity

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory policies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market by Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market by Animals Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market by End-Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

