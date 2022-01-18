U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.60
    -74.25 (-1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,378.94
    -532.87 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,606.87
    -286.88 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,121.47
    -40.99 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    +1.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.74 (+3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    -0.0067 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0760 (+4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0067 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,565.29
    -881.22 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.85
    -17.54 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.00
    -40.23 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), By Route Of Administration, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary dermatology drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing incidences of dermatology diseases such as fleas and ticks and allergic dermatitis are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of clinical trials related to veterinary dermatology drugs is also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some market players such as experience no negative impact. For instance, Elanco experienced a growth of 6.6% in its annual revenue. Also, Vetoquinol and Zoetis reported a growth of 8% and 6.6% in their annual revenue, respectively. On the other hand, Virbac reported a decline of 0.4% in its total revenue and a 6.9% decline in its companion animal parasiticides and dermatology segment as well as bovine parasiticides segment. This neutralized the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Growth in the companion animal population is expected to increase the demand for veterinary healthcare products, such as dermatology drugs, and boost the overall expenditure on pets. According to the American Pet Products Association report, overall spending in the U.S. pet industry was USD 95.7 Billion in 2019 and forecast to reach approximately USD 99 Billion in 2020. Veterinary care spending increased by 560% between 1994 and 2019.

The market for veterinary dermatology drugs is fairly competitive. The most notable participants in the market are Zoetis, Virbac, and Elanco, along with other manufacturers. These players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, in March 2021, Virbac obtained the rights to certain early-stage parasiticides products from Elanco, hence expanding its product portfolio. Also, in February 2021, Vetoquinol acquired the rights from Elanco for the Profender product family comprising of topical dewormer products, for the market in Canada. This expanded its geographical presence.

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Report Highlights

  • The companion animal segment held the dominant share of more than 70.0% in the animal type segment as of 2020 owing to the high pet ownership rate.

  • The oral segment held the largest market share of the route of administration segment as of 2020, accounting for more than 37.0% of the revenue share, owing to its easy availability.

  • The parasitic infections segment held the largest market share of the indication segment as of 2020, owing to a high prevalence of parasitic infections.

  • The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share of 42.4% in 2020 in the distribution channel segment.

  • In 2020, North America held the dominant share of the market owing to the increasing pet care expenditure.

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for veterinary dermatology drugs in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Increasing Pet Ownership
3.3.1.2 Growing Number Of Clinical Trials Related To Veterinary Dermatology Drugs
3.3.1.3 Rising Incidence Rate Of Parasitic As Well As Other Skin Diseases In Animals
3.3.1.4 Investments By Market Players
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Lack Of Awareness In Developing Regions
3.3.2.2 Disease Outbreaks
3.3.3 Opportunities
3.3.4 Challenges
3.4 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.4.1 Supplier Power: Low
3.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate To High
3.4.3 Threat Of Substitutes: Low
3.4.4 Threat Of New Entrants: Moderate
3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High
3.5 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Tools: Pestel Analysis
3.5.1 Political Landscape
3.5.2 Economic Landscape
3.5.3 Social Landscape
3.5.4 Technology Landscape
3.5.5 Legal Landscape
3.6 Clinical Trial Analysis
3.7 Consumer Preference Matrix
3.8 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market
4.1. Disease Prevalence Analysis
4.2. Current And Future Impact Analysis
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Players

Chapter 5 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis
5.2 Companion Animal
5.2.1 Companion Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Livestock Animal
5.3.1 Livestock Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Route Of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Route Of Administration Movement Analysis
6.2 Oral
6.2.1 Oral Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Topical
6.3.1 Topical Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 InjecTable
6.4.1 InjecTable Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Indication Movement Analysis
7.2 Parasitic Infections
7.2.1 Parasitic Infections Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3 Allergic Infections
7.3.1 Allergic Infections Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis
8.2 Retail
8.2.1 Retail Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3 E-Commerce
8.3.1 E-Commerce Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 Hospital Pharmacies
8.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape
10.1 Participation Categorization
10.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
10.3 Public Companies
10.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis
10.3.2 Heat Map Analysis
10.4 Private Companies
10.4.1 Heat Map Analysis
10.5 Detailed List Of Market Players

Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Elanco
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Benchmarking
11.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.2 Vetoquinol S.A.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Benchmarking
11.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.3 Ceva
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Benchmarking
11.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.4 Merck & Co., Inc.
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Benchmarking
11.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.5 Zoetis
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Benchmarking
11.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.6 Virbac
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Benchmarking
11.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.7 Bimeda, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Product Benchmarking
11.7.3 Financial Performance
11.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.8 Vivaldis
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Product Benchmarking
11.8.3 Financial Performance
11.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.9 Bioiberica S.A.U
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Benchmarking
11.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.10 Indian Immunologicals Ltd
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Financial Performance
11.10.3 Product Benchmarking
11.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgyspo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-veterinary-dermatology-drugs-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301462642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Earnings: Goldman Sachs profit slips, BNY Mellon posts Q4 beat, PNC and Truist beat EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, PNC, and Truist.

  • Here's What You Need to Know Before Netflix's Q4 Earnings

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reports 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, Jan. 20, after the market close, and there's a lot that investors will need to pay attention to. Here are three things to look out for when Netflix reports earnings. If the company can hit this target, it would be the second straight quarter of accelerating membership growth, and it would bring Netflix's customer count to 222 million.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Will AMD Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?

    The chipmaker has been outperforming the world's biggest company by a huge margin in recent years.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal in 2022 and Hold for the Long Haul

    After rising in value by over 600% in the last five years, share prices of financial technology stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have slid almost 42.5% recently. Thanks to slowing growth stemming from its long-standing partnership ending with eBay, PayPal now trades with a price-to-earnings of 43, the lowest since nearly two years ago. Driven by its mission "to democratize financial services for people all over the world," PayPal has grown to over 400 million active accounts, making it not only a financial behemoth but one of the largest companies in the world.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 10 Best Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks picks and performance of Warren Buffett in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 5 Best Stock Picks. Warren Buffett and his hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway, were one of the best performers in […]