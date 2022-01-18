Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), By Route Of Administration, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary dermatology drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing incidences of dermatology diseases such as fleas and ticks and allergic dermatitis are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of clinical trials related to veterinary dermatology drugs is also anticipated to fuel market growth.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some market players such as experience no negative impact. For instance, Elanco experienced a growth of 6.6% in its annual revenue. Also, Vetoquinol and Zoetis reported a growth of 8% and 6.6% in their annual revenue, respectively. On the other hand, Virbac reported a decline of 0.4% in its total revenue and a 6.9% decline in its companion animal parasiticides and dermatology segment as well as bovine parasiticides segment. This neutralized the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Growth in the companion animal population is expected to increase the demand for veterinary healthcare products, such as dermatology drugs, and boost the overall expenditure on pets. According to the American Pet Products Association report, overall spending in the U.S. pet industry was USD 95.7 Billion in 2019 and forecast to reach approximately USD 99 Billion in 2020. Veterinary care spending increased by 560% between 1994 and 2019.



The market for veterinary dermatology drugs is fairly competitive. The most notable participants in the market are Zoetis, Virbac, and Elanco, along with other manufacturers. These players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, in March 2021, Virbac obtained the rights to certain early-stage parasiticides products from Elanco, hence expanding its product portfolio. Also, in February 2021, Vetoquinol acquired the rights from Elanco for the Profender product family comprising of topical dewormer products, for the market in Canada. This expanded its geographical presence.



Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Report Highlights

Story continues

The companion animal segment held the dominant share of more than 70.0% in the animal type segment as of 2020 owing to the high pet ownership rate.

The oral segment held the largest market share of the route of administration segment as of 2020, accounting for more than 37.0% of the revenue share, owing to its easy availability.

The parasitic infections segment held the largest market share of the indication segment as of 2020, owing to a high prevalence of parasitic infections.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share of 42.4% in 2020 in the distribution channel segment.

In 2020, North America held the dominant share of the market owing to the increasing pet care expenditure.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for veterinary dermatology drugs in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing Pet Ownership

3.3.1.2 Growing Number Of Clinical Trials Related To Veterinary Dermatology Drugs

3.3.1.3 Rising Incidence Rate Of Parasitic As Well As Other Skin Diseases In Animals

3.3.1.4 Investments By Market Players

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack Of Awareness In Developing Regions

3.3.2.2 Disease Outbreaks

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.4 Challenges

3.4 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.4.1 Supplier Power: Low

3.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate To High

3.4.3 Threat Of Substitutes: Low

3.4.4 Threat Of New Entrants: Moderate

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.5 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Tools: Pestel Analysis

3.5.1 Political Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape

3.5.5 Legal Landscape

3.6 Clinical Trial Analysis

3.7 Consumer Preference Matrix

3.8 Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market

4.1. Disease Prevalence Analysis

4.2. Current And Future Impact Analysis

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Players



Chapter 5 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Companion Animal

5.2.1 Companion Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Livestock Animal

5.3.1 Livestock Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Route Of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Route Of Administration Movement Analysis

6.2 Oral

6.2.1 Oral Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Topical

6.3.1 Topical Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 InjecTable

6.4.1 InjecTable Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Indication Movement Analysis

7.2 Parasitic Infections

7.2.1 Parasitic Infections Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Allergic Infections

7.3.1 Allergic Infections Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Retail Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3 E-Commerce

8.3.1 E-Commerce Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.4 Hospital Pharmacies

8.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

10.1 Participation Categorization

10.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

10.3 Public Companies

10.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis

10.3.2 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Private Companies

10.4.1 Heat Map Analysis

10.5 Detailed List Of Market Players



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Elanco

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Benchmarking

11.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.2 Vetoquinol S.A.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Benchmarking

11.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.3 Ceva

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Benchmarking

11.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Benchmarking

11.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.5 Zoetis

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Benchmarking

11.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.6 Virbac

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Benchmarking

11.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.7 Bimeda, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Product Benchmarking

11.7.3 Financial Performance

11.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.8 Vivaldis

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Product Benchmarking

11.8.3 Financial Performance

11.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.9 Bioiberica S.A.U

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Benchmarking

11.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.10 Indian Immunologicals Ltd

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Benchmarking

11.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgyspo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-veterinary-dermatology-drugs-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301462642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets