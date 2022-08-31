Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Report to 2027 - by Product Type, Animal Type, Technology, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables) By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to witness a growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market is driven by the increased prevalence of zoonotic disease. Currently, there is increased adoption of pets worldwide as they help improve the mental state of an individual. People have become concerned about the health of their pets and are willing to spend significant amount on improving their health.

Also, the advancements in immunodiagnostic technology and the untapped growth potential in the developing countries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into analyzers and consumables.

Consumables are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe and increased awareness about animal healthcare are driving the segment demand.



The major market players operating in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis Inc., BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories Corporation, Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global veterinary immunodiagnostics market based on product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

To identify drivers and challenges for global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables)

6.2.2. By Animal Type (Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Others), Companion (Feline, Equine, Canine, Others)

6.2.3. By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Colorimetric Immunoassay), Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Tests, Others)

6.2.4. By Application (Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorder, Endocrinology, Oncology, Bone and Mineral Diseases, Others)

6.2.5. By End User (Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Point of care/In-house testing)

6.2.6. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores and E-Commerce)

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.2.8. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook



8. Europe Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook



11. South America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Abaxis Inc.

14.2.2. BioMerieux SA

14.2.3. Idexx Laboratories Corporation

14.2.4. Heska Corporation

14.2.5. Virbac SA

14.2.6. Zoetis Inc.

14.2.7. Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd.

14.2.8. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

14.2.9. Neogen Corporation

14.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



