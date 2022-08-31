U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.33
    -18.83 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,608.27
    -182.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.15
    -48.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.03
    -5.57 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.22
    -1.42 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -10.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    -0.38 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7720
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,980.40
    +361.57 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -12.81 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Report to 2027 - by Product Type, Animal Type, Technology, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables) By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to witness a growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market is driven by the increased prevalence of zoonotic disease. Currently, there is increased adoption of pets worldwide as they help improve the mental state of an individual. People have become concerned about the health of their pets and are willing to spend significant amount on improving their health.

Also, the advancements in immunodiagnostic technology and the untapped growth potential in the developing countries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into analyzers and consumables.

Consumables are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe and increased awareness about animal healthcare are driving the segment demand.

The major market players operating in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis Inc., BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories Corporation, Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global veterinary immunodiagnostics market based on product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables)
6.2.2. By Animal Type (Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Others), Companion (Feline, Equine, Canine, Others)
6.2.3. By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Colorimetric Immunoassay), Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Tests, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorder, Endocrinology, Oncology, Bone and Mineral Diseases, Others)
6.2.5. By End User (Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Point of care/In-house testing)
6.2.6. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores and E-Commerce)
6.2.7. By Company (2021)
6.2.8. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

8. Europe Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

11. South America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Abaxis Inc.
14.2.2. BioMerieux SA
14.2.3. Idexx Laboratories Corporation
14.2.4. Heska Corporation
14.2.5. Virbac SA
14.2.6. Zoetis Inc.
14.2.7. Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd.
14.2.8. Randox Laboratories Ltd.
14.2.9. Neogen Corporation
14.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29tu57

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-veterinary-immunodiagnostics-market-report-to-2027---by-product-type-animal-type-technology-application-end-user-distribution-channel-and-region-301615609.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • Broadcom Q3 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

    Broadcom has been on a jaw-dropping earnings streak; the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS under the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate dating all the way back to 2012.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Bed Bath & Beyond not selling buybuy BABY

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss changes coming to Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Bausch Health Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Existing Senior Notes with Support from Approximately 23% of Outstanding Existing Senior Notes

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ( "Company") announced today that it has commenced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum First Lien Notes Amount") of

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Snap to lay off 20% of staff in major restructuring, CEO says

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a letter Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent to employees confirming a restructuring and hiring slowdown.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $94,116 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including EPAM Systems in August, you'd have $94,116 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for