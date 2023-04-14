Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach US$ 377.22 million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.84% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / The global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 194.47 million in 2023, exceeding US$ 377.22 million by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.84%.

The veterinary molecular diagnostics industry is being driven by the increasing demand for animal-derived food products and the growing incidence of animal diseases. The increasing adoption of companion animals and their increasing healthcare expenditure is also contributing to the growth of the industry. In addition, the development of advanced technologies and the increasing use of molecular diagnostic tests for animal disease diagnosis is boosting the growth of the veterinary molecular diagnostics industry.

The high cost of molecular diagnostics tests, the lack of skilled professionals, and the stringent regulatory framework are some of the major challenges faced by the veterinary molecular diagnostics industry. The limited accessibility of molecular diagnostic tests in emerging economies is also hampering the growth of the industry.

The increasing focus on animal health and the development of innovative diagnostic tests for animal diseases present significant growth opportunities for the veterinary molecular diagnostics industry. In addition, the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic tests and the development of advanced technologies such as gene editing and CRISPR-Cas9 are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years.

The veterinary molecular diagnostics industry is witnessing the trend of the development of multiplexed diagnostic assays that can detect multiple pathogens in a single test. The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for the diagnosis of animal diseases is also gaining prominence in the industry. The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms for the analysis of molecular diagnostic data is another major trend in the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market:

The United States veterinary molecular diagnostics market is estimated to have the largest market share of 34.6% in 2022.

In 2023, Germany's veterinary molecular diagnostics market is predicted to have a 9.5% share.

The veterinary molecular diagnostics market in India is anticipated to reach 5% by 2023.

PCR Kits are expected to account for 50.8% of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2023.

The livestock animal segment is predicted to increase at a rate of 71.0% in 2023, depending on the species type.

Key Player's Innovative Approaches to Competing in Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics industry is highly competitive, with numerous players striving to capture a significant market share.

Some of the key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Inc., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, IDVet, VCA, Inc., bioMérieux SA, and QIAGEN N.V., among others.

These companies are constantly engaged in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and stay ahead of their competitors. They also frequently engage in mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in the market and gain a competitive edge.

The industry is also marked by intense competition in terms of pricing, quality, and reliability of products. Companies are constantly innovating and developing new diagnostic products that cater to the needs of different animal species.

However, the high cost associated with molecular diagnostic tests is a significant restraint to the growth of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics industry. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals and the inadequate infrastructure in developing countries further hinder the growth of the industry.

Despite these challenges, the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics industry offers numerous growth opportunities for new entrants. The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools, the growing adoption of companion animals, and the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the industry.

Recent Developments in the Market:

The Svanova product portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim was bought by INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany) in April 2021, enabling INDICAL to expand its offering by 25 tests for cattle.

Heska Corporation (United States) bought Lacuna Diagnostics (United States) in January 2021, expanding the company's portfolio of telemedicine services and point-of-care digital cytology technologies.

A DNA screening tool for canine genetic illnesses was introduced by the NEOGEN Company (United States) in December 2020.

By collaborating with Transnetyx Inc. (United States) in November 2020, NEOGEN Corporation (United States) was able to strengthen its position in the market for diagnostics and animal genomics.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

Key Segments Covered in the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

PCR Kits RT-PCR Kits RAPD-PCR Kits

INAAT Kits

Microarray Kits

DNA Sequencing Kits

By Species Type:

Livestock Animals Equine Porcine Poultry Cattle Aquatic Ovine

Companion Animals Canine Feline Avian



By Disease Type:

Anaplasma spp.

Ehrlichia spp.

New Castle Disease

Influenza

Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Others

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Veterinary Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

