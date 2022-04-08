U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Global Veterinary Pain Management Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pain Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary pain management market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.97 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Veterinary pain management refers to various drugs and drug combinations administered to animals for providing relied from chronic pain. It involves the observation of behavioral cues and anticipating the type, severity and duration of the pain. The treatment involves physical compresses, massages, therapy, rehabilitation, acupuncture, laser therapy and the administration of therapeutic and antianxiety drugs. These drugs can be administered orally, parenterally or topically. Veterinary pain management involves implementing changes in housing conditions, diet and level of interaction with other animals and humans. It is effective against acute surgical, traumatic and disease-related pain and also aids in improving the overall health of the animal.

Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends:

The increasing domestication of animals, along with the rising awareness regarding pet health among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the convenient availability of pain management products and devices, including opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices and local anesthetics, is providing a thrust to the market growth. These solutions provide relief from the pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders, radiotherapy-induced pain, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis and mastitis.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of laser therapy as an effective solution for pain management is also contributing to the market growth. Laser therapy provides significant pain-relief and also aids in regenerating nerve tissue post-surgery. Additionally, a significant increase in the livestock population suffering from cancer, abdominal and neuropathic pain is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising prevalence of inflammation and pain-causing diseases in domesticated animals, along with the widespread adoption of pet insurance services, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary pain management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, animal type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Drugs

  • NSAIDs

  • Anesthetics

  • Opioids

  • Other Drugs

  • Devices

  • Laser Therapy

  • Electromagnetic Therapy

Breakup by Animal Type:

  • Companion

  • Livestock

Breakup by Application:

  • Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

  • Postoperative Pain

  • Cancer

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global veterinary pain management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary pain management market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global veterinary pain management market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Veterinary Pain Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 NSAIDs
6.1.2.2 Anesthetics
6.1.2.3 Opioids
6.1.2.4 Other Drugs
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.1 Key Segments
6.2.1.1 Laser Therapy
6.2.1.2 Electromagnetic Therapy
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Animal Type
7.1 Companion
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Livestock
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Postoperative Pain
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cancer
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Others
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Assisi Animal Health
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bayer AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Ceva Sante Animale
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Chanelle Pharma
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Idexx Laboratories Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Norbrook
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Vetoquinol S.A.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Zoetis Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ii28x0

