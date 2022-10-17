U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size to grow USD 2378.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size was valued at USD 1,407.8 million in 2021 and the global Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to reach USD 2378.4 million by 2030; Companies Covered:Zoetis, Elanco, Bayer AG, Norbrook, Ceva, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Assisi Animal Health, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories, Vetoquinol, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo and prominent key players.

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size to grow from USD 1,407.8 million in 2021 to USD 2378.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1207  

The growth of this market is anticipated to be driven by many factors, including an increase in the adoption of companion animals, an increase in the number of veterinarians as well as an increase in the income levels of veterinarians working in developed economies, an increase in the consumption of meat and milk, an increase in the prevalence of animal diseases that cause pain and inflammation, and an increase in the adoption of pet insurance in conjunction with an increase in the amount spent on animal healthcare.

View a detailed Table of Content here

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

Based on the drug type, the veterinary pain management market is categorized into opioids, morphine, hydromorphone, codeine, α2-adrenergic agonists, xylazine, medetomidine, local anesthetics, bupivacaine, lidocaine, chloroprocaine, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), etodolac, fentanyl, meloxicam, sedatives, and corticosteroids. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. In treating pain brought on by arthritis or after surgery, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, sometimes known as NSAIDs, are among the most widely used and most effective. Some of the most common adverse effects of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in animals reported to the Center for Veterinary Medicine of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include diarrhea, reduced or absent appetite, decreased activity level, and vomiting.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1207

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment to to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the drug type, the veterinary pain management market is categorized into opioids, morphine, hydromorphone, codeine, α2-adrenergic agonists, xylazine, medetomidine, local anesthetics, bupivacaine, lidocaine, chloroprocaine, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), etodolac, fentanyl, meloxicam, sedatives, and corticosteroids. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. In treating pain brought on by arthritis or after surgery, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, sometimes known as NSAIDs, are among the most widely used and most effective. Some of the most common adverse effects of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in animals reported to the Center for Veterinary Medicine of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include diarrhea, reduced or absent appetite, decreased activity level, and vomiting.

The veterinary hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the veterinary pain management market is categorized into veterinary hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.  In 2021, the end-use market was driven by the Veterinary Hospital. This was because Veterinary hospitals provide patients with diverse diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives. In addition, a significant development driver is a rising need for outpatient clinics to meet the rising volume of surgical procedures. It is also anticipated that investments made to improve diagnostic methods via developing new generation technologies for diagnostics in companion animals would bode well for the sector's growth throughout the projected period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1207

Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Veterinary Pain Management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period. Because of the growing number of people who own pets and the increased need for products that effectively care for animals, North America accounted for the greatest revenue share. In addition, highly advanced and well-established animal healthcare facilities contribute to the expansion. As of 2021, prescriptions written by veterinarians in North America are required by law, which is expected to boost sales of prescription drugs throughout the projected period. Rising joint efforts by major companies to increase their product portfolio and to assure high-quality standards are predicted to raise regional demand.

List of the major vendors in the global Veterinary Pain Management market include Zoetis, Elanco, Bayer AG, Norbrook, Ceva, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Assisi Animal Health, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories, Vetoquinol, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, DSM, and Adisseo and prominent key players.

Browse Related Reports

Global Sevoflurane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Induction and Maintenance), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sevoflurane-market

Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (3-FactorPCC and 4-FactorPCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency, Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency, and Others), By End-user (Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospital and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/prothrombin-complex-concentrates-market

Global Mesotherapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Masks, and Others), By Application (Anti-aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne & Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/mesotherapy-market

Global Heparin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)), By Source (Bovine and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation And Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Other Applications), By Route of Administration (Intravenous and Subcutaneous), By End-user (Outpatient and Inpatient) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/heparin-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


