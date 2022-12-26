U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9330
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,850.64
    +34.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.37
    -0.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

The global veterinary reference laboratory market is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.1 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of veterinary reference laboratory market during the forecast period are rising the animal population specially companion animals, many peoples are interesting in insuring their pets, rising the number of veterinary physicians in countries from developed region, and rising demand for milk and milk related dairy products, However, increase in animal care cost and increasing demand for point of care testing are expected to restrain market during forecast period.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service, Application, Animal And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03893220/?utm_source=GNW


The immunodiagnostic services segment is expected to account for the second largest share of the veterinary reference laboratory market
The immunodiagnostic services segment accounted for the second largest share of the veterinary reference laboratory market in 2021. On the basis of technology, the immunodiagnostics service segment is further segmented into ELISA, lateral flow assays, and other immunodiagnostics services.

The clinical pathology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of the veterinary reference laboratory market
Based on application, the veterinary reference laboratory market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, parasitology, virology, productivity testing, pregnancy testing, and toxicology testing.The clinical pathology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of the veterinary reference laboratory market in 2021.

The growth of this segment is mainly due to the rising volume of pathology tests performed is the major factor driving the demand for diagnostic products and consumables for clinical pathology applications.

The dog segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary reference laboratory market for companion animals
Based on animal type, the veterinary reference laboratory market for companion animal is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.In 2021, the market for dogs accounted for the largest share of the veterinary reference laboratory market for companion animals.

The increasing incidence of zoonotic and chronic diseases and cases of parasitic infections in dogs has resulted in a higher demand for various diagnostic services.

The US to dominate the veterinary reference laboratory market during the forecast period
The US accounted for the largest share of the North American veterinary reference laboratory market in 2021.The growth of the US market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, the growing pet insurance industry, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practices.

In addition, a majority of players in the veterinary reference laboratory market are based in the US.

A breakdown of the primary participants for the veterinary reference laboratory market referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%
• By Designation: C-level–30%, Director Level–50%, and Others–20%
• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%

The prominent players in the veterinary reference laboratory market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), VCA, Inc. (US), GD Animal Health (Netherlands), Zoetis Inc. (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), LABOKLIN GmbH (Germany), SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (US), Vaxxinova Gmbh (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (US), University of Minnesota (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory) (US), Iowa State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory) (US), Vetnostics (Australia), ProtaTek International Inc. (US), Animal and Plant Health Agency (UK), Animal Health Diagnostic Center (Cornell University) (US), National Veterinary Services Laboratory USDA-APHIS (US), Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (US), Colorado State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories) (US), The Pirbright Institute (UK), GreenCross Limited (Australia), Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI) (Germany), and Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the market for various veterinary reference laboratory and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global veterinary reference laboratory market and different segments such as services type, application, animal type, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global veterinary reference laboratory market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global veterinary reference laboratory market
Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by services type, application, animal type, and region
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global veterinary reference laboratory market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global veterinary reference laboratory market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03893220/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

    "While there's money involved, I don't think any of us would call on [regulators] to supervise online massive multiplayer games," argued Stephen Cecchetti.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.

  • The FTX Trade That’s Tempting Oaktree and Baupost: Credit Weekly

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: Welcome to Credit Weekly, where Bloomberg’s global team of reporters will catch you up on the hottest stories of the past week while also offering you a peek into what to expect in credit markets for the days ahead.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious T

  • ECB’s Schnabel Says Rates Need to Reach ‘Restrictive’ Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkEuropean Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel S

  • AOL co-founder: Silicon Valley will remain 'leader' of the startup world

    Steve Case, the former CEO of AOL, insists that Silicon Valley remains the most powerful player in the startup world.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkChina’s economy continued to slow in December as the

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • China Banks Rush Traders Back to Office on Covid Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese financial institutions are rushing employees back to office as surging absences of traders and other key personnel due to the nation’s massive Covid-19 outbreak start to disrupt operations. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest No

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest Nonfiction of 2022: Gre

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets W

  • If You Own Bonds, Consider Tax-Loss Harvesting This Year

    Double-digit losses in bonds give fixed-income investors a rare opportunity to create sizable tax losses than can be used to offset gains in other assets.

  • What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers

    The December rate hike was the seventh bump in 2022, a year that saw mortgage rates swing wildly from 3.4% in January all the way to 7.12% in October before inching back down again.

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • Chinese IPOs Set to Return Outside the Mainland, One Step at a Time

    Deal makers expect the recovery to be gradual, but the bulk of activity may not come until the second half of the year.

  • Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners

    The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. See related article: British Columbia suspends new electricity connections for crypto miners Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest […]

  • Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July

    The Russian rouble strengthened sharply in a volatile session on Monday, recovering some ground after its largest weekly slump since early July on fears over the impact of oil and gas sanctions on Russia's export revenue. The rouble lost about 8% last week and is down over 10% this month after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The rouble remains one of the world's best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil's real in the past week.

  • Elon Musk Warns Bankruptcy Still Hangs Over Twitter

    The billionaire took over the social network on October 27, and is revamping it to make it profitable.