The Global Veterinary Software Market is forecast to grow by USD 184.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

Global Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the veterinary software market and is forecast to grow by USD 184.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.

Our report on the veterinary software market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising pet population, the rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the rapid adoption of information systems in veterinary healthcare.



The veterinary software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Practice management software

• Imaging software



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary software market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and a rising number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the veterinary software market covers the following areas:

• Veterinary software market sizing

• Veterinary software market forecast

• Veterinary software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary software market vendors that include Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClienTrax, DaySmart Software, Esaote Spa, FirmCloud Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Heska Corp., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Nordhealth Ltd., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Onward Systems Inc., Petabyte Technology Inc., Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., VETport LLC, Vetspire LLC, VIA Information Systems, and Vitus Animal Health Inc. Also, the veterinary software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

