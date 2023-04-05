Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Veterinary Forceps to Witness Impressive Growth in the Coming Years

Company Logo

Global Market for Veterinary Surgical Instruments

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Surgical Instruments: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Veterinary Surgical Instruments estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Handheld Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sutures, Staplers & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $539.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Veterinary Surgical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$539.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$587.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$374.3 Million by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Instrument - An Overview

Technological Advancements in Veterinary Handheld Instruments

Rapid Growth of Veterinary Pain Management Market

Growing Focus on Health Maintenance and Management in Veterinary Industry

Telehealth in Veterinary Industry Witnessing Rapid Change

Equine Surgical Equipment - Gaining Favor

Veterinary Surgical Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Veterinary Forceps to Witness Impressive Growth in the Coming Years

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/322naa

