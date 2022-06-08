U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.33
    -8.35 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,124.32
    -55.82 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,198.91
    +23.68 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.39
    -7.18 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.57
    +2.16 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.30
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0860
    +1.4700 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,456.73
    +572.55 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.16
    +8.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

The Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is expected to grow by $ 108.88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the veterinary ultrasound market and it is poised to grow by $ 108. 88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284036/?utm_source=GNW
44% during the forecast period. Our report on the veterinary ultrasound market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of urological diseases, new product approvals, and better medical reimbursement policies.
The veterinary ultrasound market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The veterinary ultrasound market is segmented as below:
By Type
• 2 dimension
• 3 dimension
• Doppler

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary ultrasound market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies and increasing m and a in veterinary ultrasound will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the veterinary ultrasound market covers the following areas:
• Veterinary ultrasound market sizing
• Veterinary ultrasound market forecast
• Veterinary ultrasound market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary ultrasound market vendors that include BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IVM Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. Also, the veterinary ultrasound market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284036/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Jumping to a 2-Month High. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as gasoline inventories fall, Norway faces potential strike

    Oil futures remain higher Wednesday as an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a rise in crude stocks.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Gas Prices To Soar Past $5 A Gallon As U.S. SPR Falls To Lowest Level Since 1987

    "It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Oil Tops $120 as US Inventory Data Highlights Fuel Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil maintained its gains after US government data showed crude inventories in the largest storage hub and gasoline stockpiles dropped, offering little relief to concerns about a global supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensi

  • DRILL RESULTS EXTEND THE SPARK LITHIUM DEPOSIT STRIKE LENGTH BY 80 METRES TO THE WEST AND DISCOVERS A NEW MINERALIZED ZONE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.