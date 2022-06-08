The Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is expected to grow by $ 108.88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the veterinary ultrasound market and it is poised to grow by $ 108. 88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the veterinary ultrasound market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of urological diseases, new product approvals, and better medical reimbursement policies.

The veterinary ultrasound market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The veterinary ultrasound market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 2 dimension

• 3 dimension

• Doppler



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary ultrasound market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies and increasing m and a in veterinary ultrasound will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Veterinary ultrasound market sizing

• Veterinary ultrasound market forecast

• Veterinary ultrasound market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary ultrasound market vendors that include BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IVM Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. Also, the veterinary ultrasound market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

