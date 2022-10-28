U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Global Vetiver Oils Market to Reach 773.4 Tons by 2027

·24 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vetiver Oils estimated at 433 Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 773. 4 Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vetiver Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033243/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spa & Relaxation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach 632.8 Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cleaning & Home segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 117.7 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Vetiver Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.7 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 167.7 Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 106.2 Tons by the year 2027.



Food & Beverages Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR

In the global Food & Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 16.3 Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 32.6 Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aromatic Herbals Private Limited
Falcon
Fleurchem, Inc.
FRAGER S.A.
Imperial Extracts
Lluch Essence, S.L.
Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd
UniKode S.A.
Van Aroma
Vigon International, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033243/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vetiver Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spa &
Relaxation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Spa & Relaxation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spa & Relaxation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Vetiver Oils Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cleaning & Home by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Cleaning & Home by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cleaning & Home by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: India Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: India 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation,
Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation,
Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation,
Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Vetiver Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning &
Home, Food & Beverages and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food &
Beverages and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages and Medical for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


