Global Vetiver Oils Market to Reach 668.8 Tons by 2027

ReportLinker
·19 min read

Abstract: - Global Vetiver Oils Market to Reach 668. 8 Tons by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vetiver Oils estimated at 427. 7 Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 668.

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vetiver Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033243/?utm_source=GNW
8 Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Spa & Relaxation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach 580.1 Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Applications segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 115.7 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
- The Vetiver Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 115.7 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 145 Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • Aromatic Herbals Private Limited

  • Falcon

  • Fleurchem, Inc.

  • FRAGER S.A.

  • Imperial Extracts

  • Lluch Essence, S.L.

  • Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

  • UniKode S.A.

  • Van Aroma

  • Vigon International, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033243/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spa & Relaxation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Spa & Relaxation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spa & Relaxation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: China Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: France Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: India Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by Application -
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Vetiver Oils by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vetiver Oils
by Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver
Oils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Spa & Relaxation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Vetiver Oils by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spa &
Relaxation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033243/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


