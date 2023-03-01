Global Vibration Monitoring Market Report to 2027: Players Include General Electric, Honeywell International, Istec International, Meggit and National Instruments

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vibration Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vibration monitoring market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12% during 2021-2027.

Analog Devices Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Erbessd Instruments Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Istec International

Meggit SA

National Instruments

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Petasense Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schaeffler AG

SPM Instrument AB

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Vibration monitoring is a predictive maintenance technique used to measure the acceleration, displacement and velocity of vibration signals. It assists in detecting imbalance, bearing failures, mechanical looseness, misalignment, resonance and natural frequencies, electrical motor faults, bent shafts, gearbox failures, empty space or bubbles in pumps, and critical speeds.

It also aids in enhancing the lifespan of a machine, providing real-time reaction to the change of health conditions, and supporting remote conditioning monitoring.

As it is portable and generates fast fourier transform (FFT) in extremely high resolution, it is widely used to monitor rotary equipment, such as pumps, compressors, turbines, and fans.



The increasing application of vibration monitoring systems in the automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. This can be attributed to their assistance in increasing productivity, minimizing downtime due to superior analytics, and decreasing human-mediated activities, such as manual inspections and unscheduled corrections. Apart from this, there is a rise in the awareness among the vendors of the manufacturing and energy and power sectors worldwide about predictive maintenance.

This has resulted in the increasing adoption of monitoring systems to ensure consistent monitoring of equipment to avoid adversities. Furthermore, leading market players are integrating wireless technology and cloud storage in vibration monitoring systems to enable smart maintenance of factory equipment.

They are also developing advanced technologies like system-on-a-chip (SOC) that allow real-time accurate data acquisition to be relayed immediately on handheld devices, such as smartphones, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the introduction of online monitoring systems incorporated with onboard logic and decision-making abilities is positively influencing the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vibration monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vibration monitoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the monitoring process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vibration monitoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

