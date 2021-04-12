Global Video Analytics Market Outlook to 2025: Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market
The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated the users to extract added value from their video surveillance. Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence. With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive. Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions. It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.
Increasing government investments and focus on public safety and security, growing need to obtain actionable insights from unstructured video data in real-time, and rising significance in business intelligence (BI)processes for advanced operations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current video analytics market. However, the surge in cyberattacks and data theft and augmenting privacy concerns among citizens are hindering the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, growing investment in forthcoming technologies like facial recognition across various applications, and the development of edge technologies will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.
Based on components, the video analytics market has been segmented into software and services. Based on type, the video analytics market has been segmented into server-based and edge-based. Based on application, the video analytics market has been segmented into intrusion management, incident detection, traffic monitoring, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), people crowd counting, face recognition, and others. Based on vertical, the video analytics market has been segmented into city surveillance, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, traffic management, defense and border security, transportation and logistics, hospitality and entertainment, and others.
The presence of leading global companies, and robust technology infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud and the SaaS model are some of the key factors driving the market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for video analytics globally. APAC has also become a hub of investment by the major video surveillance and analytics companies such as Dahua, Hikvision, Huawei, NEC, and AllGovision.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
History of Video Surveillance and Analytics
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics
Value Chain Analysis
Market Ecosystem
Video Analytics Use Cases
Enforcement of Parking Regulations
Customized Face Recognition to Manage Attendance and Prevent Security Breach
Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market
Weather Surveillance to Secure Transport
Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School
Enabling Law Enforcement for Better Community Safety
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Server-based
Edge-based
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)
People/Crowd Counting
Facial Recognition
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
Introduction
City Surveillance
Critical Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Education
Retail
Key Benefits
Traffic Management
Defense and Border Security
Transportation and Logistics
Key Benefits
Hospitality and Entertainment
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Market Ranking
Market Leaders
Market Challenges
Emerging Players
Strategic Analysis
Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments
Collaborations and Partnerships
Product Launches and Enhancements
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Agent Video Intelligence
Allgovision
Assert Securtech Pvt. Ltd.
Aventura Technologies Inc.
Avigilon (Subsidiary Of Motorola Corp.)
Axis Communications Ab (Canon)
Axxonsoft
Bosch Security Systems
Briefcam (Canon)
Cisco Systems Inc
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd
Delopt
Digital Barriers
Genetec Inc.
Geovision
Gorilla Technology Group
Hikvision
Hitachi Vantara
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies. Ltd.
I2V Systems Pvt. Ltd
Identiv Inc.
Intellivision
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
Intuvision Inc.
Iomniscient
Ipsotek
Nec Corp.
Puretech Systems
Qognify
Senstar Corp.
Verint Systems Inc.
Viseum
