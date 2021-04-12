U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Global Video Analytics Market Outlook to 2025: Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated the users to extract added value from their video surveillance. Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence. With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive. Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions. It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.

Increasing government investments and focus on public safety and security, growing need to obtain actionable insights from unstructured video data in real-time, and rising significance in business intelligence (BI)processes for advanced operations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current video analytics market. However, the surge in cyberattacks and data theft and augmenting privacy concerns among citizens are hindering the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, growing investment in forthcoming technologies like facial recognition across various applications, and the development of edge technologies will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

Based on components, the video analytics market has been segmented into software and services. Based on type, the video analytics market has been segmented into server-based and edge-based. Based on application, the video analytics market has been segmented into intrusion management, incident detection, traffic monitoring, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), people crowd counting, face recognition, and others. Based on vertical, the video analytics market has been segmented into city surveillance, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, traffic management, defense and border security, transportation and logistics, hospitality and entertainment, and others.

The presence of leading global companies, and robust technology infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud and the SaaS model are some of the key factors driving the market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for video analytics globally. APAC has also become a hub of investment by the major video surveillance and analytics companies such as Dahua, Hikvision, Huawei, NEC, and AllGovision.

The report includes:

  • 63 data tables and 56 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for video analytics

  • Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, South America, Middle East and Africa

  • Highlights of the new technological developments and quantification of video analytics market based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography

  • Coverage of evolution and history of video analytics, and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

  • Evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video analytics market

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., Hikvision, Huawei Technologies. Ltd., NEC Corp. and AllGovision


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • History of Video Surveillance and Analytics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Video Analytics Use Cases

  • Enforcement of Parking Regulations

  • Customized Face Recognition to Manage Attendance and Prevent Security Breach

  • Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market

  • Weather Surveillance to Secure Transport

  • Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School

  • Enabling Law Enforcement for Better Community Safety

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

  • On-premises

  • Cloud

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Software

  • Services

  • Managed Services

  • Professional Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction

  • Server-based

  • Edge-based

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Intrusion Management

  • Incident Detection

  • Traffic Monitoring

  • Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)

  • People/Crowd Counting

  • Facial Recognition

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

  • Introduction

  • City Surveillance

  • Critical Infrastructure

  • Manufacturing

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Education

  • Retail

  • Key Benefits

  • Traffic Management

  • Defense and Border Security

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Key Benefits

  • Hospitality and Entertainment

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ranking

  • Market Leaders

  • Market Challenges

  • Emerging Players

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

  • Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Product Launches and Enhancements

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Agent Video Intelligence

  • Allgovision

  • Assert Securtech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Aventura Technologies Inc.

  • Avigilon (Subsidiary Of Motorola Corp.)

  • Axis Communications Ab (Canon)

  • Axxonsoft

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Briefcam (Canon)

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

  • Delopt

  • Digital Barriers

  • Genetec Inc.

  • Geovision

  • Gorilla Technology Group

  • Hikvision

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies. Ltd.

  • I2V Systems Pvt. Ltd

  • Identiv Inc.

  • Intellivision

  • International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

  • Intuvision Inc.

  • Iomniscient

  • Ipsotek

  • Nec Corp.

  • Puretech Systems

  • Qognify

  • Senstar Corp.

  • Verint Systems Inc.

  • Viseum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s53ewo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


