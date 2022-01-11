Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Projected to Hit USD 18 Billion by 2026, at a 19% CAGR (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Study] According to a most recent market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Video Streaming Software Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach around USD 18 Billion by 2026, with a growth at a CAGR of 19% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kaltura, Vimeo, Panopto, Ramp Holdings, Inc., Wowzah, Haivision, IBM, Zixi, VBrick, Akamai, BrightCove, Sproutvideo, Kollective Technology, Limelight Networks, Qumu, MediaPlatform, Dacast, Contus, Movingimage, Agile Content, Muvi, Vidyard, Vidizmo, uStudio, Sonic Foundry, Polycom, and Ravnur, Inc., among others.

The Video Streaming Software Market's growth was mostly fueled by rising R&D spending around the world, but the recent COVID scenario and economic downturn have altered the market's overall statistics. A video streaming software market research study is a professional and comprehensive report that examines primary and secondary drivers, production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Video Streaming Software? How big is the Video Streaming Software Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Rapid digitalization helps media transform the world. The penetration of mobile phone, tablet, and electronics to listen to music or watch movies is found to trigger video streaming software growth. Video streaming is a tool that permits broadcasters to stream various content through videos or other multiple means. With the help of the Internet, the software can easily stream or transfer video for corporate internet communication and live audiences.

Video streaming software helps watch content anywhere anytime. Likewise, in corporate communications, the training cost of employees has reduced whereas the communicative efficiency increases. This software help compresses the video to make it accessible for larger audiences. Currently, advanced video players are being developed for better video streaming.

Industry Major Market Players

Kaltura

Vimeo

Panopto

Ramp Holdings Inc.

Wowzah

Haivision

IBM

Zixi

VBrick

Akamai

BrightCove

Sproutvideo

Kollective Technology

Limelight Networks

Qumu

MediaPlatform

Dacast

Contus

Movingimage

Agile Content

Muvi

Vidyard

Vidizmo

uStudio

Sonic Foundry

Polycom

Ravnur Inc.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, by Streaming Type, by Deployment Mode, by Vertical, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Video Streaming Software Market: Dynamics

Rapid digitalization, increase in Internet speed, rising penetration of smartphones, and technological development are major factors expected to propel the growth of the global video streaming software market. Growing demand for video streaming in the corporate, educational, and entertainment sectors coupled with connecting to multiple audiences will further bolster the market growth. Moreover, the lockdown, health concern, work from home scenarios during the COVID-19 pandemic triggers the sales of VoD and OTT subscriptions, thereby boosting the video streaming software market growth.

The adoption of video streaming software due to the increasing Internet speed and influence of media for information, entertainment, or social activity, anytime and anywhere will proliferate the market over the forecast period. The easy availability, feasibility, low installation charges, and multiple options associated with the online video trend surge the market demand at a higher rate. However, privacy, content theft, high investment, and no knowledge regarding video streaming software could have a negative impact on the market growth.

Global Video Streaming Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 18 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 19% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Kaltura, Vimeo, Panopto, Ramp Holdings, Inc., Wowzah, Haivision, IBM, Zixi, VBrick, Akamai, BrightCove, Sproutvideo, Kollective Technology, Limelight Networks, Qumu, MediaPlatform, Dacast, Contus, Movingimage, Agile Content, Muvi, Vidyard, Vidizmo, uStudio, Sonic Foundry, Polycom, and Ravnur, Inc., among others. Key Segment By Component, By Streaming Type, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Video Streaming Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global video streaming software market is segmented based on component, streaming type, deployment mode, vertical, and regions.

Based on component, the global video streaming software market is divided into solution and services. The solution category leads the component segment owing to its manageable, easy installation, safety, and centralized nature. The capturing, uploading, automatic transcoding, and delivering of video are much faster through the solutions. Additionally, the low latency video streaming, low distribution cost, and minimal downtime aid in the dominance of the solutions in the video streaming software market.

The global video streaming software market is categorized based on deployment mode into on-premises and cloud-based. From which, the cloud-based video streaming platforms hold the highest market share. The low investment, easy installation, and easy-to-use nature are factors encouraging its adoption by large enterprises and SMEs. Furthermore, the growing deployment of smartphones for easy solutions is anticipated to trigger cloud-based platform growth.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific Exhibits The Highest Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific accounts for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption and awareness regarding video streaming in the region including China, India, South Korea, Singapore, etc. help surge the market growth in this region. Moreover, the technological development and rising number of video streaming software manufacturers will promote market growth.

The global video streaming software market is segmented into:

The global video streaming software market is segmented into:

Global Video Streaming Software Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Solutions Transcoding and Processing Video Management Software Video Distribution Video Analytics Video Security Other

Services Integration and Implementation Consulting Support and Maintenance



Global Video Streaming Software Market: By Streaming Type Segment Analysis

Live Streaming

Video-On-Demand Streaming

Global Video Streaming Software Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Video Streaming Software Market: By Vertical Segment Analysis

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Academia and Education

Healthcare

Government

Other

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the video streaming software market is anticipated to acquire annually at a CAGR of approximately 19%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the video streaming software market was valued at around USD 7 Billion in 2020 & is expected to reach a value of USD 18 Billion by 2026.

Based on component segmentation, the solution was predicted to lead.

Based on deployment mode segmentation, cloud-based video streaming platforms hold the highest market share.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region has the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

