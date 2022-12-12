U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Report 2022: Featuring Cisco, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks & More

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Storage Media (Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD)), Component, Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market size is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The practice of saving real-time video data generated by security cameras on a storage device is known as video surveillance storage. In order to evaluate the event or action as proof of the state in file or block form, the data can then be recovered at a later time. Campus safety, stadium safety, hospital and patient safety, airline safety, and police safety all use video surveillance systems. Additionally, video security cameras are utilized to record a lot of data, necessitating increased network bandwidth and storage space.

Also, factors include the increase in demand for highly effective and AI-based surveillance systems that fuel the market's expansion. The expansion of AI edge computing, analytics for security, and the emergence of the "as a service" business model all contribute to the expansion of the video surveillance storage market. The use of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and IoT has also increased as well as the growing focus on the responsible & ethical use of technology.

Millions of dollars are being spent by several businesses all over the world to install video surveillance systems in their workplaces. In order to raise the general degree of security at these enterprises, the majority of governments also instructed corporations in many industries to deploy video surveillance cameras. The market for video surveillance storage is expanding as a result of an increase in the installation of video surveillance systems due to rising security concerns. Also, various vendors are offering storage technologies that are more advanced & efficient and the affordability of hard disc drives.

The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Product Launches.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Need for AI Vision-Based Video Surveillance Systems

Network video surveillance systems are evolving from being straightforward monitoring tools to becoming all-encompassing solutions that may be used in any industry. The integration of AI technology into systems at every level is anticipated to experience unprecedented growth. Additionally, the information produced by AI vision systems that use AI cameras as vision sensors produces useful business insight to aid firms in better comprehending their clients and their business processes.

The Growing Use of Emerging Technologies Like IoT And Cloud Computing

Even though network technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are now widely used, they will continue to upend the security camera industry by enabling new developments in HD video streaming, even on mobile devices. In an increasingly connected world, these technologies are expected to increase the potential applications for AI and audio and video analytics. IoT, networks, cloud computing, intelligent data, and artificial intelligence are the essential technologies advancing the widespread digital transformation on a larger scale.

Scope of the Study

By Storage Media

  • Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

  • Solid State Drive (SSD)

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

  • Government & Defense

  • Retail

  • Education

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Manufacturing

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • McAfee Corp.

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

  • RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

  • Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

  • Trend Micro, Inc.

  • NetApp, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Storage Media

Chapter 5. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Component

Chapter 6. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • McAfee Corp.

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

  • RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

  • Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

  • Trend Micro, Inc.

  • NetApp, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1v9xw

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-surveillance-storage-market-report-2022-featuring-cisco-mcafee-microsoft-palo-alto-networks--more-301700620.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

