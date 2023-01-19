Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Celanese, Dairen Chemical, Kuraray and Lyondell Basell Industries Among Others
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vinyl acetate monomer is an organic compound that is produced by the reaction of ethylene and acetic acid with oxygen by using palladium catalyst. It is one of the key chemical compounds use to produce various industrial and consumer's goods such as polymers, which are further used in coatings, wire, construction materials, etc.
The growing use of vinyl acetate monomer for the production of polyvinyl alcohol which is further used across packaging films, photosensitive coatings and thickeners is augmenting market growth.
Adhesives are widely used across paints and coatings, construction, laminates, paper, and textiles for bonding applications due to their excellent adhesion properties to substrates such as ceramics, metals, paper, and wood. Hence, the growing demand for adhesives from various end-user industries are propelling the market growth of the vinyl acetate monomer.
Various companies are investing heavily in developing advanced technology for improving catalyst and process technologies. This could bring new prospects to the market in the near future.
The goal of developing advanced technology for the production of the vinyl acetate monomer is to reduce the overall cost of the product and enhance the yields at a lower initial cost. Thus growing focus on the technological upgradations will favor the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vinyl acetate monomer market and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on global vinyl acetate monomer
It profiles key players in the global vinyl acetate monomer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study Celanese Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Japan VAM & POVAL Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lyondell Basell Industries, Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global vinyl acetate monomer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global vinyl acetate monomer manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global vinyl acetate monomer market
