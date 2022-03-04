U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.26
    +7.59 (+7.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.90
    +36.00 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.62 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0140 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3242
    -0.0104 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8430
    -0.6180 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,381.14
    -2,673.25 (-6.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.39
    -43.30 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global viral vector manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 746.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,162.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 25.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A viral vector is a tool used by molecular biologists for delivering genetic materials into cells. It is used to replace defective genes for curing genetic disorders and express and present pathogenic antigens for generating an immune response by mimicking a natural infection. It is widely employed in oncolytic therapies to target and kill tumor cells. Besides this, as it assists in treating different diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, it finds extensive applications in life science research, gene therapy and vaccinology. At present, there is a rise in viral vector manufacturing on account of the rising prevalence of genetic disorders due to a combination of gene mutations and damaged chromosomes in the body.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends:

The increasing cancer patients due to the rising alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyles of individuals represents one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the number of clinical studies undertaken on viral vectors across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of viral vectors in novel drug delivery, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, they are efficient carriers of virus-disabling sequences and are used to deliver HIV-inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs).

Additionally, governments of several countries are launching campaigns to generate awareness about viral vector vaccines among individuals. They are also improving the regulatory environment via changes, such as fast-track approval processes. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in capacity expansion for manufacturing activities around the world. These players are also indulging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global viral vector manufacturing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, disease, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Adenoviral Vectors

  • Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

  • Lentiviral Vectors

  • Retroviral Vectors

  • Others

Breakup by Disease:

  • Cancer

  • Genetic Disorders

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Gene Therapy

  • Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FinVector Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, REGENXBIO Inc., Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global viral vector manufacturing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global viral vector manufacturing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global viral vector manufacturing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Adenoviral Vectors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lentiviral Vectors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Retroviral Vectors
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Disease
7.1 Cancer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Genetic Disorders
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Infectious Diseases
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Gene Therapy
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Vaccinology
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 FinVector Oy
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Lonza Group AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Merck KGaA
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Oxford Biomedica plc
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 REGENXBIO Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sanofi S.A.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 uniQure N.V.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd9eh3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-viral-vector-manufacturing-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301495784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should give me a call, says US Labor Secretary

    Hit up the Labor Secretary's cellphone, Elon.

  • Time to Make a 'U' Turn If You're Headed Toward Unity Software

    In this daily bar chart of U, below, we can see that prices rebounded to $120 and stopped short of our anticipated target in the $130-$140 area. In this daily bar chart of U, below, we can see that prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the rising 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has only made a modest decline.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

    It took years — and several failures along the way — to become an "overnight success," said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest's founder and CEO.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?