Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Markets 2021-2028 with Focus on Adenovirus, AAV, & Lentivirus

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vector Type (Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus), by Application, by Workflow, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector production (research-use) market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding research base for advanced therapies has primarily driven the market for research applications including preclinical, clinical, and investigational studies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the market players, particularly in the vaccine manufacturing sector. The application of viral vectors in vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 has witnessed remarkable growth in the fiscal year 2020. By far, the manufacturing of viral vectors for research use is impeded by a lack of production capacity to fulfill the growing market needs.

Thus, operating key stakeholders are engaged in implementing new approaches to overcome these challenges and expand production capacities. The improving ratio of clinical success to the number of clinical trials of gene and cell therapy products is a testament to the enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Currently, several new gene therapy products are in the late stages of development and the pipeline continues to expand across the globe. The forward momentum for the advanced therapy arena is anticipated to drive investment to conduct research for the development of safe viral vectors and therapies.

Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Report Highlights

  • Adeno-associated virus (AAV) accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Proven records of non-pathogenicity are one of the important key factors boosting the adoption of this segment

  • Recently, usage of AAV is rising considerably across several therapeutic areas, consequently witnessing a significant boost in adoption rate throughout the forecast period

  • In terms of revenue share, the downstream processing segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to highly complex polishing and purification procedures of final products

  • Furthermore, the growing demand for viral vectors due to their increased adoption as therapeutics has led to an increase in the need for optimizing downstream and upstream workflows

  • This is driving investment flow in both segments, resulting in a significant share of upstream processing

  • Given the extensive efforts in COVID-19 vaccine development, the application of viral vectors in the vaccine development segment has witnessed tremendous growth, resulting in the largest revenue share of this segment in 2020

  • The research institutes segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020. The increasing involvement of scientific communities in gene and cell therapy research has driven the revenue flow in this segment

  • North America captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 with the U.S. at the forefront

  • One major factor that has contributed to the larger share of this regional market is the presence of a substantial number of centers and institutes that are engaged in the R&D of advanced therapies

  • Investments made by the federal bodies for the expansion of cell therapy research base in the region are anticipated to enhance the growth of the market in North America

  • The key market players are engaged in collaboration with pharma companies to serve their viral-vector-based research needs pertaining to advanced therapy development

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.1.1 Robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral vector vaccines
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in manufacturing vectors
3.2.1.3 Highly competitive market and various strategies undertaken by market entities
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy and viral vectors
3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.3.1 Production capacity challenges
3.2.3.2 Manufacturing challenges pertaining to large scale production of vectors
3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4.1 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Vector Type, 2020
3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.6 Viral Vector Production Capacity & Service Mapping Analysis
3.6.1 North America: Capacity & service mapping
3.6.2 Europe: Capacity & Service Mapping
3.6.2.1 Cobra Biologics (Sweden and the U.K.)
3.6.2.2 Biovian (Finland)
3.6.2.3 Oxford Biomedica (U.K.)
3.6.2.4 Lonza Pharma & Biotech (The Netherlands)
3.6.2.5 FinVector Oy (Finland)
3.6.2.6 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (Denmark)
3.6.2.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (U.K.)
3.6.2.8 Catalent Inc. (Belgium)
3.6.2.9 Novasep (Belgium)
3.6.2.10 Exothera (Belgium)
3.6.2.11 Delphi Genetics SA (Belgium)
3.6.2.12 Yposkesi (France)
3.6.2.13 VIVEbiotech (Spain)
3.6.2.14 MolMed SpA (Italy)
3.6.2.15 Anemocyte (Italy)
3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Vector Type Business Analysis
4.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Vector Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Adenovirus
4.3 Retrovirus
4.4 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)
4.5 Lentivirus

Chapter 5 Workflow Business Analysis
5.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Workflow Movement Analysis
5.2 Upstream Processing
5.2.1 Global Upstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2 Vector amplification and expansion
5.2.3 Vector recovery/harvesting
5.3 Downstream Processing
5.3.1 Global Downstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast for 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Purification
5.3.3 Fill finish

Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis
6.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Gene and Cell Therapy Development
6.3 Vaccine Development
6.4 Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery
6.5 Biomedical Research

Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis
7.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.3 Research Institutes

Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis
8.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Regional Movement Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2 Company/Competition Categorization
9.3 Manufacturer's Landscape
9.3.1 Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
9.3.2 CDMOs Operating in China
9.3.3 Distribution by Scale of Production
9.3.4 Distribution by Location Of Manufacturing Facility, Type Of Organization, And Purpose Of Production
9.4 Vendor Landscape
9.4.1 List of Key Technology Supplier
9.4.2 List of Raw Material/Technology Distributors
9.4.2.1 Region-wise Bioprocessing Technology Distributors:
9.5 List of Companies with Portfolio Comprising Viral Vector-based Therapeutic Candidates.
9.6 List of Companies with Service Portfolio offering Viral Vector Manufacturing Services.
9.7 Key Initiatives & Strategic Alliances Analysis
9.7.1 Merger & Acquisition Deals
9.7.2 Collaborations & Partnerships
9.7.3 Business Expansion
9.7.4 Technology Collaborations
9.8 Public Companies Analysis
9.8.1 Industry Players
9.8.1.1 Takara Bio Inc.
9.8.1.2 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
9.8.1.3 Batavia Biosciences B.V.
9.8.2 Non-Industry Players
9.8.3 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
9.9 Private Companies
9.9.1 List of key emerging companies
9.9.2 Market Participation Categorization (Market Operations & Weakness)
9.9.3 Strategy Framework
9.10 Company Profiles

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Lonza

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

  • Cobra Biologics Ltd.

  • Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

  • Waisman Biomanufacturing

  • Genezen Laboratories

  • Yposkesi

  • Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (Abl Inc.)

  • Novasep Holding S.A.S.

  • Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (Formerly Atvio Biotech Ltd.)

  • Vigene Biosciences Inc.

  • General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare).

  • Cevec. Pharmaceuticals Gmbh

  • Batavia Biosciences B.V.

  • Biovion Oy

  • Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.

  • Vgxi, Inc.

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh

  • Sirion Biotech Gmbh.

  • Virovek Incorporation

  • Biontech Imfs Gmbh

  • Vivebiotech S.L.

  • Creative Biogene

  • Vibalogics Gmbh

  • Takara Bio Inc.

In-House Manufacturers

  • Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult

  • Bluebird Bio Inc.

  • Addgene Inc.

  • Aldevron Llc.

  • Astellas Pharma, Inc.

  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

  • Regenxbio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8l53n

