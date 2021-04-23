Global Virtual Assistant Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Among Others
Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Assistant Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the virtual assistant market and it is poised to grow by $4.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report on virtual assistant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for enhanced customer service and smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions.
The virtual assistant market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual assistant market growth during the next few years.
The report on virtual assistant market covers the following areas:
Virtual assistant market sizing
Virtual assistant market forecast
Virtual assistant market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual assistant market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CX Co., eGain Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., and VA Company LLC. Also, the virtual assistant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc.
CX Co.
eGain Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Synthetix Ltd.
VA Company LLC
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yp5jlb
