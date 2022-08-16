U.S. markets closed

Global Virtual Cards Market Is Expected to Reach $1.89 Trillion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Lower operating costs compared to physical cards, added security benefits, and advanced features drive the growth of the global virtual cards market. Simultaneously, increasing awareness about virtual cards among corporates has supplemented the growth even more. Based on product type, the B2B virtual card segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would generate the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual cards market was estimated at $281.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.89 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 384 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17594

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$281.22 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$1.89 Trillion

CAGR

21.3%

No. of Pages in Report

384

Segments Covered

End User, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers

Lower operating costs compared to physical cards

Added security benefits and advanced features

Opportunities

Growing awareness and interest toward virtual card use amongst corporates

Restraints

Chances of fraud

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Throughout the pandemic, most banks across the world offered their services online.

  • The trend of using virtual cards experienced a steep incline, since customers found it suitable to use virtual cards for making any transactions without touching any surface, such as card swipe machines, which are regularly touched by various people, and could be potentially contaminated with the virus.

  • This is why the demand for virtual cards increased significantly, thus impacting the global virtual cards market positively.

The global market virtual cards market is analyzed across end user, product type, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on end user, the business segment contributed to around three-fourths of the global virtual cards market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The individuals segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 23.1% throughout the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Virtual Cards Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17594?reqfor=covid

Based on product type, the B2B virtual card segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global virtual cards market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the B2C POS virtual cards segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.4% throughout the forecast period. The B2C remote payment virtual cards segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The advertising segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in hospitality, consumer goods, energy & utilities, and education.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global virtual cards market report include BTRS Holdings Inc. dba Billtrust, Bento Technologies Inc., Revolut Ltd., HSBC Group,  Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd., ePayService, JPMorgan Chase & Co., American Express, Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Stripe, Inc., Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, WEX Inc., and State Bank of India, These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17594

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the virtual cards market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing virtual cards market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the virtual cards market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

End User

  • Businesses

  • Individuals

Product Type

  • B2B Virtual Card

  • B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

  • B2C POS Virtual Cards

Industry Vertical

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Hospitality

  • Consumer Goods

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Advertising

  • Education

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • United Kingdom

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Netherlands

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Australia

  • LAMEA

    • Latin America

    • Middle East

    • Africa

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Contactless Smart Cards Market By Type (Memory and MPU Microprocessor), Functionality (Transaction, Communication and Security & Access Control), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Forex Prepaid Cards Market By Card Type (Open Loop Prepaid Card and Closed Loop Prepaid Card), Usage (General-purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefit/Disbursement Card, Payroll Card, and Others), and End User (Retail, Corporate Institutions, Government, and Financial Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

EMV Smart Cards Market By Type (Contact Form and Contactless Form), Application (Fuel Card, Retail Store Card, Metal Voucher Card and Others), Distribution Channel (Wholesaler, Retailer Brokers and Others) and End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Government and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Multi Store Gift Card Market By Card Type (Open Loop Gift Card and Closed Loop Gift Card), Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and End-User (Retail Establishments and Corporate Institution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/semiconductor-and-electronics


