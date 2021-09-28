Global Virtual Classroom Market 2021-2027: Continuous Improvement in VR/AR is Expected to Bolster Market Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premises), By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global virtual classroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.
The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the application of connected devices in virtual classrooms. Additionally, growing requirement for personalized learning experiences is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual classroom market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in VR/AR technologies is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2026.
The hardware segment is further fragmented into interactive whiteboards, mobile computing devices, virtual reality devices, interactive displays and projectors, security and video cameras and others.
Out of which, the mobile computing devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual classroom market during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to the implementation of smart devices for delivering education, because of surging expectation for mobility as well as flexible learning, which is allowing the students and employees to access all educational material and administration work without ensuring physical presence.
The school staff along with students can use their mobile devices with the help of BYOD, which would engage the learners, enhance staff productivity, thereby expanding collaboration. For instance, tablets and mobile devices are used by the educational institutions in order to save schools' cost by combining books, calculators, and word processors into one handy device.
Competitive Landscape
The companies operating in virtual classroom market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.
Major players operating in the global virtual classroom market include
Google Inc
Educational Technology Solutions
Microsoft Corp
IBM Corp
Cisco Systems, Inc
Dell Inc
Oracle Corp
HTC Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Sony Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
Barco NV
LG Electronics Inc
Edvance
Electa Communication
Braincerts
Skyprep
Impero Software
Sandvik Hyperion
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component:
Solutions
Content Management
Device Management
Unified Communications and Collaboration
Security
Analytics and Data Visualization
Hardware
Interactive Whiteboards
Mobile Computing Devices
Virtual Reality Devices
Interactive Displays and Projectors
Security and Video Cameras
Others
Service
Professional Services
Training and Consulting
Deployment and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premises
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By User Type:
Academic Institutions
Corporates
Government
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9mt3j
