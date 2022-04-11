U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -29.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,493.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,170.00
    -157.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.40
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.71
    -4.55 (-4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.30
    +20.70 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.63 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +1.21 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6840
    +1.3640 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,119.59
    -1,657.74 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.55
    -67.05 (-6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.79
    -40.77 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Will Grow to USD 8,555+ Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.28%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market
Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Study Design, by Implication, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 2,092.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,551.29 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.28% to reach USD 8,555.05 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Virtual Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing adoption of telehealth

  • Growing adoption of digitization in healthcare sector globally

  • Proliferation in research and development activities coupled with favorable government support

Restraints

  • Concerns over large data collection, data accuracy and reliability, and technological failure

Opportunities

  • Ongoing technological advancements in healthcare industry

  • Emerging collaborations between biotechnology and clinical research companies

Challenges

  • Cumbersome and difficult process with enrolment and engagement activities

  • Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

  • AiCure LLC

  • Clinical Ink By GI Partners

  • CliniOps, Inc

  • Covance Inc

  • CRF Health By Genstar Capital

  • ERT

  • Everest Global, Inc

  • ICON PLC

  • IQVIA

  • LEO Innovation Lab

  • Medable, Inc.

  • Medidata Solutions

  • Medpace

  • Navitas Life Sciences, Inc.

  • Neoteryx, LLC

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Parexel International

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Science 37

  • Tenthpin Management Consultants AG

  • VirTrial, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr3p64

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.3% at $24.99, while AT&T stock climbed 2.1% to $18.65 in premarket trade. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal was closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, now faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ at a time of cooling user growth.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter, AT&T & Warner Bros - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, oil prices slide; Week Ahead: inflation surge in focus, retail sales data on tap; Earnings Preview: JPMorgan leads bank sector kick-off as profit growth slows; AT&T shares slump as traders adjust for Warner Bros. Discovery debut and Twitter scraps deal to offer Musk board seat, shares slide

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    A little over a year ago, things couldn't have been better for Wall Street. What's more, there was abundant access to cheap capital and the Federal Reserve was intent on maintaining its dovish monetary stance. While no one ever said overseeing monetary policy for the largest economy in the world would be easy, in hindsight the Fed left its foot on the accelerator for far too long.

  • Beyond HP: 3 Other Top Warren Buffett Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    Berkshire Hathaway's big investment in HP is the talk of the town, but it would be a mistake to miss out on these tech stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.