The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Will Grow to USD 8,555+ Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.28%

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Study Design, by Implication, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 2,092.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,551.29 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.28% to reach USD 8,555.05 million by 2027.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Virtual Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of telehealth

Growing adoption of digitization in healthcare sector globally

Proliferation in research and development activities coupled with favorable government support

Restraints

Concerns over large data collection, data accuracy and reliability, and technological failure

Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancements in healthcare industry

Emerging collaborations between biotechnology and clinical research companies

Challenges

Cumbersome and difficult process with enrolment and engagement activities

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

AiCure LLC

Clinical Ink By GI Partners

CliniOps, Inc

Covance Inc

CRF Health By Genstar Capital

ERT

Everest Global, Inc

ICON PLC

IQVIA

LEO Innovation Lab

Medable, Inc.

Medidata Solutions

Medpace

Navitas Life Sciences, Inc.

Neoteryx, LLC

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International

Pfizer Inc.

Science 37

Tenthpin Management Consultants AG

VirTrial, LLC





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr3p64

