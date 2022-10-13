U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,638.58
    +61.55 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,850.96
    +640.11 (+2.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,531.37
    +114.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.28
    +15.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.92
    +1.65 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.16 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    +0.0073 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    +0.0580 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0238 (+2.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1300
    +0.2690 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.42
    +13.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.22
    -1.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Markets, 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Reduction of Hardware Dependency & Value-Added Services

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market by Component, Solutions/Tools (Virtual Switches, Virtual Routers), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Data Center and Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global virtual customer premises equipment Market size is expected to grow USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 15.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% during the forecast period.

By Deployment mode, the on-premises segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

On-premises deployment refers to the deployment and availability of the vCPE software on the premises of an organization. Customers demand on-premises deployment of vCPE solutions as it helps control and maintain systems on the network. Customers can implement certain restrictions and monitor the network while using the software.

The on-premises deployment also ensures one-time investments, installation is one-time costs, and customers can get complete ownership of the infrastructure with one-time investments. On-premises deployment of vCPE provides more functionality such as IPAM, NAT, Firewall, and QOS Policies are supported by vCPE VNFs at customer premises.

By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises. The adoption of the vCPE software among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years. To manage infrastructure, applications, and data across traditional CPE and vCPE technologies, enterprises are implementing vCPE technologies.

They have a substantial network infrastructure that allows them to coordinate daily operations with offices in different regions. To reduce network downtime, vCPE offers a less expensive method of managing their entire network from a single location.

By Application, the data centers and telecom service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

Data centers and telecom service providers are the most significant application areas in the V-CPE market. The amount of data generated in telecom companies are exceptionally large, which requires quality storage solutions and services. The telecom service providers segment includes service providers who transport digital information or transfer data electronically over mobile networks.

The segment includes all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), MNOs, CSPs, ISPs, wireless broadband or fixed wireless providers, and MVNOs. These operators include players that provide carrier services/network services over the wireless network. Telecom operators are the prime buyers of vCPE solutions, covering approximately 65%-70% of the vCPE market.

Mobile operators face several challenges, such as updating the legacy systems to meet the current demands of end-users, intense competition, high CapEx and OpEx, and lower RoI. Hence, they seek scalable and cost-effective solutions.

This, in turn, is expected to be the main reason for the rapid adoption of vCPE solutions and services by telecom operators. With V-CPE solutions, telecom companies can easily transfer their business functions from one geographic location to another.

Also, they can use virtual CPE as a new way to deliver broadband services to business customers, along with most CPE functions such as routing, NAT, VPN, or firewall through a virtual environment. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

Premium Insights

  • Rising Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

  • On-Premises Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

  • Solutions/Tools Segment and United States to Account for a Higher Market Share

  • Solutions/Tools and Rest of Asia-Pacific to Account for High Market Shares in 2022

  • India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Adoption of Network Virtualization Among Enterprises

  • Efficient Deployment of Managed Services

  • Simplified Data Transfer

Restraints

  • Security Concerns in Network Virtualization

  • Transition to Virtualized Infrastructure from Legacy Infrastructure

Opportunities

  • Reduction of Hardware Dependency

  • Value-Added Services

Challenges

  • Limited Knowledge and Shortage of Skilled Workforce

  • Monitoring Complex Multi-Technology Virtual Networks Across Infrastructures

Industry Trends

  • Value Chain

  • Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Value Chain

  • Ecosystem

  • Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market: Ecosystem

  • Market: Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

  • Software-Defined Networking

  • Cloud Computing

  • Edge Computing

  • Network Function Virtualization

Use Cases

  • Case Study 1: Verizon Provides Wireless Router Solutions

  • Case Study 2: Virtualization of Customer Premises Equipment

Tariff and Regulatory Impact

  • Soc2

  • Digital Millennium Copyright Act

  • Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Cisco

  • HPE

  • Juniper Networks

  • Broadcom

  • IBM

  • Arista Networks

  • Dell Corporation

  • Ericsson

  • Nec Corporation

  • Intel

  • Wind River

  • Rad Data Communication

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Verizon

  • Adva Optical Networking

  • Advantech

  • Spirent Communications

Start-Ups and SMEs

  • Versa Networks

  • Anuta Networks

  • Parallel Wireless

  • Altiostar

  • Noviflow Inc.

  • Cumucore

  • Nfware

  • Netelastic Systems

  • Voereir Ab

  • Brain4Net

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pddhr

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-virtual-customer-premises-equipment-vcpe-markets-2022-2027---opportunities-in-reduction-of-hardware-dependency--value-added-services-301648774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird

  • Stocks plunge on September CPI print, 10-year yield jumps above 4%

    The Dow fell more than 400 points to start off the trading session on Thursday after September CPI came in hotter than expected, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Painful week for individual investors invested in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) after 19% drop, institutions also suffered losses

    Every investor in Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • There's Reason For Concern Over NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37x NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Market Participants Recognise McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.7x McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Stocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks stormed back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading on speculation the yearlong selloff had potentially reached a bottom. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsThe S&P 500 wiped out

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

    Does the October share price for Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...