Global Virtual Data Room Industry 2020-2028 - Rising Applications in the Booming Renewable Energy Sector Presents Abundant Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Virtual Data Room Market

Global Virtual Data Room Market
Global Virtual Data Room Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Data Room Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual data room market is expected to grow from US$ 1,481.8 million in 2021 to US$ 3,569.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2028.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic differed from country to country. The pandemic has resulted in the widespread adoption of virtual data handling for effective remote operations. This creates a more accelerated demand for tools and solutions, such as virtual data rooms to provide an efficient platform for securely collaborating and accessing valuable data. Therefore, after the initial negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global virtual data room market, it is recovering at an accelerating rate due to the rise in the adoption of virtual platforms for data sharing and access and the ongoing adoption of remote work.

The US witnessed the most severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The enactment of lockdowns and travel restrictions, shutdown of production facilities, and the shortage of employees had adversely affected the performances of major players across multiple industries in North America. The halt in operations and decline in revenue also drastically affected the M&A scenario in North America. According to a study by Willis Towers Watson's Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM), run in partnership with Cass Business School, the North American region saw the sharpest fall in M&A performance by a considerable margin. Acquirers underperformed the standard number, with just 137 deals completed in H1 2020 (compared to 188 in H1 2019), the lowest since 2009.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the largest share in the VDR market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The key companies operating in the global virtual data room market include Ansarada Group Limited; BMC Group, Inc.; Datasite; Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); Brainloop AG; CapLinked; EthosData; iDeals Solutions Group; Intralinks, Inc.; and Thomson Reuters. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research

4. Virtual Data Room Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Virtual Data Room Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Extensive Adoption of Mergers and Acquisition across Multiple Industries
5.1.2 Development of Advanced VDR Technologies for Due Diligence
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Potential Cyber-Attacks and Data Breaches
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Application in Booming Renewable Energy Sector
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Implementation of AI and Security Procedures
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints

6. Virtual Data Room - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Virtual Data Room Market Overview
6.2 Global Virtual Data Room Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Virtual Data Room Market Analysis - By Component

8. Virtual Data Room Market Analysis - By Deployment

9. Virtual Data Room Market Analysis - By Organization Size

10. Virtual Data Room Market Analysis - By Business Function

11. Virtual Data Room Market Analysis - By End-user

12. Virtual Data Room Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Virtual Data Room Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 South America

14. Global Virtual Data Room Market-Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Initiative
14.3 Merger and Acquisition
14.4 New Product Launch

15. Company Profiles
15.1 Ansarada Group Limited
15.2 BMC Group, Inc.
15.3 Brainloop AG
15.4 CapLinked
15.5 EthosData
15.6 iDeals Solutions Group
15.7 Intralinks, Inc.
15.8 Datasite
15.9 Thomson Reuters Corporation
15.10 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efe1vo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


